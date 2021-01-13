WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – About a week after the storming of the US Capitol, Youtube is now also taking stronger measures against the account of the incumbent President Donald Trump as the last major Internet platform. In view of “concerns about the continuing potential for violence”, new content on Trump’s channel has been removed, the video platform from Google (Alphabet C (ex Google)) announced on Tuesday evening (local time). Now no more videos should be uploaded there for at least seven days – but older videos remain available. In addition, the comment function has been deactivated for an indefinite period. Previously, Twitter and Facebook, among others, had permanently blocked the respective accounts of the elected president.

According to the broadcaster CNN, Youtube declined to provide further details about the removed video material. After the one-week ban on new clips, they want to reconsider the decision. US activists had previously threatened YouTube with a nationwide boycott, according to a report in the newspaper “USA Today”, if the platform did not remove Trump’s account with around 2.77 million subscribers. Youtube’s guidelines state that an account can be suspended for one week after the first violation, and for two weeks after the second. After a third violation there is a risk of permanent blocking of the channel./vtc/DP/zb