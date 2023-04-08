YouTube video hosting blocked the channel of actor and TV presenter Andrey Bocharov. This was announced on April 7 by the artist himself in his Telegram channel.

The reason for the blocking was allegedly “discriminatory statements”.

“YouTube could not bear the existence of my channel, which had 250 thousand subscribers and videos of satirical, harmless content. Yes, according to the current agenda. Yes, for common sense. Yes, for Russia. Obviously, the last point is unbearable for, let’s call things by their proper names, the enemy platform, ”Bocharov reacted to the blocking.

As the actor said, he was offended to lose the audience, which doubled in a year. Bocharov believes that “malice and hatred for Russia and Russians are pouring freely from the platform.”

“There is no reason to be upset. There is a reason to continue what he was doing, ”summed up the actor.

Earlier, on March 5, YouTube video hosting blocked several channels of Russian bloggers Vladimir Kuznetsov (Vovan) and Alexei Stolyarov (Lexus), known, among other things, for their pranks on Western politicians. As Kuznetsov noted at the time, this was done to prevent foreign audiences from hearing their own politicians.

Earlier, on December 6, 2022, the site blocked the RT Balkan channel. According to the editor-in-chief of the recently launched channel Jelena Milincic, these actions speak first of all about the lack of freedom of the media in the West.

The pressure on Russian media and bloggers has intensified against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. For example, as a result, the resources of the Sputnik agency and the RT channel were blocked. Their pages on Google and on the Meta platforms were censored (the organization was recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation). In addition, the YouTube channels of these media were censored.