YouTube blocked Alexei Navalny’s video (founder of the Anti-Corruption Fund, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent), in which he allegedly communicated with an FSB officer whom Navalny himself suspects of involvement in what happened to him. The video has received over 27 million views.

The video was published on December 21, 2020 on the official YouTube channel. When you try to play the video, an inscription appears that “video is not available”.

“This video contains content owned by ViacomCBS. He blocked their display in your country in order to maintain copyright, ”the message says. Most often, such blocks are associated with the fact that the recording contains fragments from a movie or TV series, or music that are protected by copyright.

ViacomCBS is an American media corporation that includes companies in the film, television, publishing and digital media industries. The main assets are Paramount Pictures, CBS’s television networks, and Viacom’s international networks, including the UK, India, Argentina and Australia.

Navalny was detained on January 17 at the Moscow Sheremetyevo airport upon his return from Germany, where he was being treated. It was from Germany that the currently blocked video was published. Specialists from Germany announced that the oppositionist was poisoned with a substance from the Novichok group, but Russian doctors found no traces of the poison.

On February 2, the Simonovsky Court of Moscow replaced Navalny’s suspended sentence with a real one, sentencing him to 3.5 years in a general regime colony. However, he will spend two years and eight months in prison – a year spent under house arrest during the preliminary investigation of the Yves Rocher case was credited.