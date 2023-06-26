In the last months YouTube has tested the Enhanced Bitrate function on iOS systems, which it now wants to extend to desktop users as well, making it available to subscribers to YouTube Premium. What is it about? Essentially an improved bitrate version of 1080p video. Translating: a system to improve video performance.

Currently Enhanced Bitrate appears to be being tested on Windows 11 and there isn’t a launch date yet, but the testimonies about it have already multiplied with the reporting of improved videos on Google Chrome and Edge, the Microsoft browser.

Despite the new feature, Youtube will also keep the standard 1080p, which will remain accessible without a subscription. Interestingly, the function will only be available for videos that will have exactly 1080p. So it won’t be usable with 4K videos.

YouTube Premium is YouTube’s subscription service that removes ads from videos and gives users access to a number of benefits. Currently it costs €11.99 per month, but it can be tried for three months without spending anything.