YouTube, owned by Google, announced that it has extended for at least seven days the ban it imposed on the channel of outgoing President Donald Trump a week ago.

In a statement, the website said, “Due to concerns about possible violence, Donald Jay Trump’s channel will not be able to upload new videos or broadcast live videos for a period of at least seven additional days.”

He added, “The suspension of comments under the videos posted on the channel will continue indefinitely.”

On January 13, YouTube suspended the Trump channel, which is followed by 2.77 million people.

YouTube’s move coincided with similar steps it took against Trump and other major social media networks, after a crowd of his supporters stormed the Capitol building in riots.