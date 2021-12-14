And the “Downdetector” website, which tracks internet outages, showed that there are more than 19,000 cases of people reporting having a problem using YouTube.

The site tracks outages by compiling reports from a number of sources, including errors that the user sends on its platform.

The “YouTube” account on Twitter said: “If you experienced slower services than usual or a problem accessing YouTube earlier today, we have found a solution for that. The problem lasted about 20 minutes.”

A major outage disrupted Amazon’s cloud services for several hours last week, resulting in inaccessible Netflix and Disney + and a large number of other services, including the Amazon e-commerce site.

Toll Tester, a website that reviews Internet tools, said YouTube had experienced 65 outages over the past 12 months.