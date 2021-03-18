The web, as if it were a large jar of candy, is full of educational material that many students take without worrying about the source or the quality of what they are taking. To reinforce learning, a selection of materials suitable for consumption in the virtual classroom.

YouTube and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) launched “My Classroom”, a channel for contents that cover the grades and subjects of the Basic Cycle and Oriented Cycle. This collaboration “seeks to support students in their secondary education, facilitating access to free and quality educational videos.”

“Education is a priority for YouTube and, since the beginning of the pandemic, we put a greater focus on this aspect, launching new resources such as the learning center and lists to accompany students, teachers and families in adapting to virtual education. ”, Indicates Karina Szmulewicz, Head of Family & Learning for YouTube Argentina.

In the Classroom there are a total of 2,641 videos curated by UNESCO for educational content.

This project allowed to generate playlists that include a total of 2,641 videos, based on a curation of educational content available on YouTube by UNESCO.

The channel for Argentina, It has 866 videos where you can find content on the different subjects divided by levels and can be consulted at youtube.com/miaula.

For the Basic Cycle, there are videos on Mathematics, Language, Natural and Social Sciences and Ethics and Citizenship Training. Also, there is a specific section on English, both for the Basic Cycle and the Oriented Cycle.

Regarding the latter, in My Classroom it is possible to find content on: Mathematics; Language and Literature, Social, Natural, and Humanities.

This material is primarily intended for students between 13 and 18 years old, but also for teachers use it as an additional educational resource to reinforce the teaching process.

88% of the videos included in Mi Aula were made by Edutubers.

“Part of the selection was made in order to bring young people closer to to the key themes of the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (ODS). The videos present images and compelling data on the pressing problems we face as humanity, but they also convey a message of hope, since they call us to change and transform the reality we face as societies, ”said Zelmira May, National Program Specialist for UNESCO Education.

For the selection of the videos, several factors were taken into account, such as content, didactic elements, use of language and audiovisual resources, but they mainly focused on the Priority Learning Nuclei (NAP) approved in 2007.

The contents cover the total NAP of the Basic Cycle of two years, while for the Oriented Cycle general training content was prioritized to reach a wider audience.

The channel for Argentina has 866 videos where you can find content on different subjects

“We hope that the contents of the My Aula channel, in its version for Argentina, will be a window for students and teachers to learn about the 2030 Agenda and its 17 Goals and to become actively involved in achieving its Goals,” May added.

The videos selected to be part of My Classroom were generated by content creators focused on education, better known as Edutubers, who have videos on the different topics that are addressed in each subject.

Playlists include material from different Argentine Edutubers such as: Mathematics with Mica, An Immense World, Educatina, Entelekia Abstracts and The Engineering Translator, among many others.

The origin

88% of the videos included in Mi Aula were made by Edutubers. The remaining percentage It is divided between videos from institutional channels (9%) and from UNESCO (3%).

Content distribution. Of the 866 videos that make up the local channel, 323 belong to material on the Basic Cycle; 386 show general training content on the Oriented Cycle; and 157 videos cover English content for both cycles.

The contents selected for the two channels are recent, 74.2% of the videos included were published between 2017 and 2020; and this percentage rises to 78.4% in Argentina.

On the other hand, they sought to include content related to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), which represent 2.8% of the total curatorship and, in the local case, reach 1.5%