against all AdBlockers. YouTube it certainly needs no introduction, we are talking about the most famous video streaming platform ever and able to offer content of all kinds. As you well know there are many people who earn from the monetization of the giant, and now the company has decided to start the war

Advertisements can be annoying and we all know this well, which is why YouTube has long ago introduced a premium plan that allows you to cancel them and not be disturbed while watching. In any case, the social network makes money or from the subscriptions, or from the advertisements themselves. However, many smarter users, to avoid costs and annoyances, resort to AdBlockers.

Well, know that now the company has decided to work to prevent its use. Google is apparently testing blocking all software that prevents the playback of advertisements on YouTube. The reports come from overseas and also show the screen that would warn the user to disable the AdBlocker to continue.

In short, I would say that it is easy to understand the reason for this war: we cannot afford to lose so much income. However, it must also be said that advertising has become increasingly annoying in recent years, but you can’t always have everything. On the one hand, a company is making available to us a service with unspeakable costs without requiring even a single euro and entrusting the earnings to sponsors and ads, on the other hand, the alternative to all this could also become a mandatory subscription plan in the future. There is only to understand which of the two is less bad for the user. So how will this end? We will definitely keep you updated so stay tuned!

