YouTube suspended Donald Trump’s channel for at least a week amid concerns about “risk of continued violence”, becoming the last platform that limits the activity of the president of the United States on the internet.

The Google-owned video platform said removed the content uploaded on January 12 to the Donald J. Trump channel by incite violence, though it wasn’t immediately clear which particular videos were breaking the rules.

“After careful review and in light of concerns about the risk of continued violence, we removed new content uploaded to the Donald J. Trump channel and issued a notice for violating our incitement to violence policies,” said a YouTube spokesperson. in an emailed statement.

The Google-owned video platform said it removed content uploaded on January 12. Photo: Reuters

Based on this suspension, the channel will not be able to upload videos or broadcast live for at least seven days, although it is still active, YouTube explained.

The comments on the channel they were deactivated indefinitely, added the platform. Under YouTube policy, a second notice would result in a suspension of two weeks, and the third, the permanent veto to the account.

Measures to reduce the president’s activity on social networks were taken after a mob of his followers, encouraged by his rhetoric, they broke into the capitol last week to try to stop Congress from certifying the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

Tech companies have acted to suspend Trump’s online posts, with Facebook and Instagram paralyzing their accounts until at least the end of his term, and Twitter permanently. Other networks, such as Reddit and Snapchat, have also vetoed it. Online shopping network Shopify has pulled Trump’s stores from its platform.

Others like Apple and Google retired Parler, a popular social network among Trump supporters, from his app stores. Parler’s website also went offline this week after Amazon stopped offering him hosting services.

AP

ap