Although Youtube Originals closed its doors earlier this month, this platform continues to offer various series and movies, although the vast majority of them have a rental cost. But interestingly, Youtube made the decision to add more than 1,500 series and movies to its catalog, although it will not be very easy to find them.

According to portal information Masableat the time of writing there is no way to know which are these free series and movies that are available on Youtube. It happens that, according to your preferences, the site will give you a series of recommendations with some productions that you can enjoy at no cost. In fact, not even in the “Movies and TV shows” section is it possible to filter the content so that they only show you what is free.

Why this strange decision? Youtube He explains it with the following message:

“YouTube is personalized to users, so instead of seeing the entire library at once, users see selections for them. Once they start watching, or when new titles come in or out, the composition of the selection will change.”

So whoever wants to explore all the movies and series that are freely available on Youtubeyou should be prepared to spend a fair amount of time on this entire process.

Publisher’s note: It makes sense that YouTube would also want to promote paid content, but not being able to allow the user to freely browse free content seems like a terrible decision to me. Surely in the future, someone will be in charge of telling us what all the free productions that are on the platform are.

Via: Masable