Measure allows the exclusion of publications produced by artificial intelligence that use the victim’s face or voice without authorization

YouTube has now allowed users to request the removal of content produced by AI (Artificial Intelligence) on the grounds that it violates privacy.

The change allows the exclusion of content produced by artificial intelligence that uses the victim’s face or voice without authorization. The measure was included in a YouTube Privacy Guidelines page.

The request for removal of content must be made by the victim, except if the person does not have access to the internet, is a minor or has already died.

“If someone has used AI to alter or create synthetic material that resembles your appearance or voice, ask for it to be removed”says YouTube.

According to YouTube, the author of the post will have 48 hours to respond to the content. However, if the content is removed within that period, the complaint will be closed. Otherwise, the platform will initiate a review.