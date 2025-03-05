In the content, Neal Mohan notifies supposed changes in the monetization system with links that lead to fraudulent websites

YouTube has warned the creators of content of a campaign that uses the image of the executive director of the platform, Neal Mohan, in a video generated by artificial intelligence (AI) To cheat them.

“YouTube and your employees will never try to contact you or share information through a private video,” he recalled the platform on the help page, given the threat he is A new ‘phishing’ campaigndirected against content creators.

This campaign uses Mohan’s image in a video generated by AI to notify alleged changes in the monetization system. They usually include links that can take fraudulent websites from which ‘malware’ is discharged or steal access to accounts.

“Many scammers actively attack creators and try to find ways to impersonate YouTube taking advantage of the functions of the platform to link malicious content,” the company adds.