The 2023 It has many changes on different platforms, one of them has been twitch with certain new rules that put certain restrictions on streamers who make a living from their channel. And now, it seems that the direct rival, Youtubeis looking for a way to compete with this, so they have also implemented more rules for gaming content.

These are the new rules that users must follow so that the platform does not remove monetization from the user:

– If insults appear during the first 15 seconds of the video.

– Frequent insults throughout the video.

– Graphic violence during the first 15 seconds of video.

– If there is graphic violence in the thumbnail.

There are also details that can be added in case such situations inadvertently occur:

– Videos with censored swear words or infrequent use of them.

– Acceptable words on television such as “Damn it” or “I shit on everything”.

– Graphic violence outside the first 15 seconds of video.

Even with everything implemented, many still prefer Youtube above twitch, since this platform has implemented things such as the reduction of the charge for those who subscribe to the channels. That has taken half of the income from those who received money every month from the people who joined the channel with a monetary contribution.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: The rules are being adapted so that users no longer have so much freedom of expression, but I suppose that is something that had to change sooner or later. Let’s hope there are no more rules for a while.