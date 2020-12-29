No need to inherit fortunes or run a multinational to accumulate millions: a camera and a YouTube channel are enough. And for the third year in a row, a young 9-year-old American, Ryan Kaji, won the prize for the highest paid YouTubers in the world, according to the ranking of the economic magazine. Forbes. In one year, his demonstration videos of toys posted on the American platform, owned by Google, have accumulated more than 122 billion views and have brought him … 29.9 million dollars gross (about 24 million euros). If he tops a handful of followers of filmed challenges and video games of all kinds (all men) at the pole, he must share the top 10 with another child. The Russian Anastasia Radzinskaya, in seventh position in the ranking, has indeed won 18.5 million dollars (about 15 million euros) in 2020, from the top of her 6 years. Mr. T.