Three days ago, Australia gave hockey lessons to the Orange, but Jeroen Delmée’s team hit back on Monday evening. In the last Pro League game in Eindhoven, the hockey players won 5-2.

The players of Orange will undoubtedly have woken up for a while in the night from Friday to Saturday. The young team of national coach Delmée went down hard against Australia and left the field with the biggest home defeat ever in a competitive international match: 7-2. Goalkeeper Pirmin Blaak received seven hits. A horror scenario for every goalkeeper.

But the hockey players took revenge for that failure thanks to Duco Telgenkamp, ​​taste maker among the debutants at Orange. In his first two international matches, the Kampong attacker has already scored three times and the striker was also accurate twice against Australia. But it was Timo Boers who opened the score. The 19-year-old defender of HC Den Bosch used the first penalty corner: 1-0.

That was the starting signal for an entertaining evening in Eindhoven, where the Orange regularly got the audience on the benches. Nathan Ephraums still tied the score. After that, the Dutch national team left Australia. Tjep Hoedemakers ‘tennised the ball’ over goalkeeper Andrew Charter and two minutes later Telgenkamp struck for the first time: 3-1. Four goals within seven minutes, the spectator got his money’s worth. A few minutes before the break, Jeremy Hayward (penalty corner) made the connection goal: 3-2.

Five goals in three international matches for Duco Telgenkamp

After the break, Australia turned on, but it became an Orange party. Telgenkamp and Boers (penalty corner) led the polonaise. They both scored one more goal and thus ended their first week in the national selection in a glorious way. Telgenkamp scored a total of five times in three international matches, something few have been given in the past. Boers scored two goals in four international matches.

The Pro League circus will continue on Friday, then the Netherlands will travel to London for two matches with Spain, the team of former national coach Max Caldas.