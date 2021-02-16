Youth Youth mass fights and unrest worry police in Tikkurila: “Strange adults are spinning around the youth forces”

We toured the station on a quiet Sunday as police and youth workers now strive to be prominent wherever young people are.

Is all right? Do you have home arrival times? If the youth centers were open, then what do you think would be there? Yes, yes and yes, all young Vantaa residents reached from the shopping center corridors are answered by the police.

In early February, police took a strong stand on behalf of the youth. When many places are closed, a maximum of hundreds of young people gather at Tikkurila station and the Dix shopping center in Vantaa, and they are not safe there, at least at night.

Therefore, the criminal constable Ari-Pekka Mykkänen and a senior constable Mari Bergström about the preventive action of the police, visibly circling even the most remote corridors of Dix and talking to the young people they encounter.

“Most of the young people who spend their time here are just ordinary young people who don’t have to be particularly worried in any way. Now it’s just that they have no place to spend time, ”explains Mykkänen.

On Sunday in the afternoon just no one will meet. Most people are on their way somewhere or eating at the mall’s restaurants.

A few lonely teenagers are waiting for their friend to grab their cell phones. A small group hangs in front of the elevators on the floor killing time, the youngest say they are eleven years old.

Senior Constable Mari Bergström stopped to talk to a young man sitting at the top of the stairs at Tikkurila station.­

There are no fifteen full-time killers present, and HS younger than this will not be interviewed without contacting a guardian. Therefore, the young people’s own voice is not directly heard in this story.

However, they are talking to the police. Yes, parents know where they are, even if they don’t like staying here. Yes, many have heard but not seen for themselves that there was a mass struggle here a short time ago. Yes, it’s stupid that some are raging and harassing and running away from the police, even a little scary.

Calm down by Sunday the mall has a lot of adults on duty. In addition to the police, the guard goes around the same corridors and the station’s children’s youth workers are also available.

Police say this has been decided to calm the situation. The police want to be visible and ready to help because there has been restlessness, especially in the late evenings.

“A lot of suspicions of assault crimes, robberies and drug offenses have been recorded at the station,” Mykkänen describes.

On Friday, January 29, the emergency center also received a report of a mass battle in front of the station. The announcement came at about seven in the evening. The reporter described the youth as being 30-40 and the fight was also filmed.

The police patrol did not have time to see the events, but a criminal report was recorded for the fight and at least one young person was injured in the situation. The second mass struggle was already cleared by police on Sunday of the same week. The following weekend, in turn, there were alerts about burning cars in parking lots near the station, although of course there is no information yet on the age of the lighter.

On Sunday, it was quiet at Tikkurila station and the Dix shopping center.­

It’s about it is not just about the interrelationships between young people.

The police of preventive work moved in Vantaa in civilian clothes at the turn of the month to find out where young people spend their time. Almost no one was found outside, instead hundreds of young people stayed in Dix in the evenings, especially on the Jokiniemi side at the quietest end of the station.

Large troops are also at risk for infections, but civilian police also noticed that there were a number of situations between intoxicated adults and young people that the police had to address before they developed into violence.

“Strange adults are spinning around the youth crowd. And there are children among the young, ”says Bergström. Eleven-year-olds on Sunday afternoons aren’t a concern, but equally small ones spin at the station on Friday as midnight approaches the bigger teens.

And although the status is not just a passage or place of business for most adults, those who work with young people have also noticed, for example, the transmission of drugs to minors.

Other adults, on the other hand, fear youth troops and complain to police that spending has become restless. Dixi is an ordinary mall, and there’s probably no reason to fear for your own safety, but preventative work is just about tackling things like that.

“We try to intervene and figure things out before the problem gets big,” Bergström describes.

This the phenomenon is clearly related to this time. Yes, other people in Tikkurila spend time on weekends, but now clearly more than usual in one place.

Mayor of Vantaa Ritva Viljanen estimated last week that the restrictive measures taken because of the corona have affected young people the most. He spoke, for example, of the rise of violent and suicidal behavior, loneliness, and anxiety.

In addition to Dix, Myyrmanni and Martinlaakso are also bought in Vantaa. The mayor says it should be considered whether the youth facilities should still be opened at least on Friday nights.

“Vantaa is thinking and considering with the rest of the Helsinki metropolitan area whether youth facilities should be opened at least on Friday evenings, so that young people have a safe and supervised place to be and enjoy shopping center hangings.”

Of course, young people come to Dix from other places than Vantaa. On Sunday afternoon, the few who live are right next door, but typically about half are from the trackside municipalities and Helsinki.

“Youth facilities are closed in almost all municipalities, with the exception of Kerava. Most of them come here just because there is no other place to be. ”

Parents are also reminded by the Preventive Police that Dix’s corridors are not a suitable place to spend time with young people and that it would be a good idea for parents to visit the place themselves to see what their own young person is up to.