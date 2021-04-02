Youth Youth gangs harass Martinlaakso shopping mall in Vantaa – Police suspect 9-year-old child has been abducted and a trade worker beaten during a shift

Heli Vainio, the shopping center manager, believes that the disturbing behavior at Martinlaakso’s shopping mall is due to the fact that young people now have no places to meet.

Youth groups have caused disturbance at the Martinlaakso shopping mall in Vantaa.

Among other things, the Martinlaakson stuff group on Facebook says, among other things, that one of the young people had hit an S-Market employee in the head.

Eastern Uusimaa Crime Commissioner Leif Malmberg confirms that a 16-year-old is suspected of hitting a salesman with a fist in his armpit on Monday early evening. According to Malmberg, the background to the event was a larger group doing business in the store without buying anything from there. The beat had occurred when the salesman was intervening in the behavior of the young people. The case is under investigation and will be investigated as a beating.

A second suspicion of a crime occurred a couple of weeks ago on Friday afternoon when a gang of 4-5-year-olds had looted a small amount of cash from a 9-year-old boy at the main door of a shopping mall by threatening violence. According to Malmberg, the preliminary investigation is ongoing and the matter is being investigated as a robbery.

Martinlaakson Ostari Shopping Center Manager Heli Vainio confirm events.

Vainio believes that the behavior of young people is currently strongly influenced by the restrictions made to prevent the coronavirus: distance school and the closure of youth gathering places.

“I’ve heard from other retail solutions problems, this seems to be a nationwide problem. The situation is currently unsustainable for young people and it will then be resolved by such disruptive behavior, ”Vainio says.

According to Vainio, the subject has been on the agenda almost daily with the policemen of the Martinlaakso shopping center for the past few weeks. Law enforcement officers are said to remove youth groups from the shopper several times a day, according to reports.

Field recalls, however, that not all young people can be put in the same mold and that most of them believe in a legitimate request to leave. Law enforcement officers have told Vainio that there are “a handful” of young people who are causing problems.

The Martinlaakso shopping center usually cooperates with the police and youth workers in the area. Now they are due to have a joint meeting again soon.

Vainio says that he has been in the shopping center industry for ten years and has never encountered so much disruptive behavior.

“This spring has been absolutely exceptional.”

Malmberg says no other criminal reports have been made to police from the Martinlaakso buyer this year.

“In other words, there have been no tasks until the police and it is, of course, possible that when the number of gatherings for young people has decreased, they will always be met somewhere. But the police cannot confirm that there has been an increase in disruptive behavior, at least in this area, ”Malmberg says.