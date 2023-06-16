Youth | Youth director Elhadji Baba Sakho hopes that young people would not be stigmatized – “If you want to hang out in the shopping center, it does not mean you are a criminal”

Youth director Elhadji Baba Sakho knows Vuosaari’s youth, their parents, siblings and cousins. Like another father or uncle, say the young people about Sakho, who has taken the example of his native Senegal in his work: the whole village raises. The most important thing is to listen to young people.
“Hi, I’m Priesthow’s it going?”
A man between the goalposts shouts a salute in the middle of a football game and thrusts his hand into a fist salute.
Introducing himself in these corners is foreign to him, because Papis is well known here in Vuosaari. Papis is a youth director Elhadji Baba Sakhon a nickname that everyone uses.
