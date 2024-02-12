For years, youth worker Sjef Z. had a sick secret that only a number of vulnerable boys from Maastricht knew. He had the children fight each other for pay, and also humiliate each other. That came true, last week Z. was sentenced to years in prison, but his victims are still not rid of him – because the care provider is currently walking around freely. This is the reconstruction of a 'sickening case'.

