Youth violence | This is how young people who have drifted into dangerous paths are searched for – Two street professionals talk about their work

Prospective youth workers can work for years in order to establish a trusting relationship with the young person and thus be able to guide him in a better direction in life.

Fists swinging in Espoo’s Saturday evening.

When knuckles collide, another fist-swinger, a youth worker Ville Sirviö says: “Hi, how are you?”

The young man answers with a smile that it’s fine. He is going with his friends from Leppävaara in Espoo to the Matinkylä multipurpose hall.

Browser and Sauli Taipale are Espoo’s searching youth workers who are in the city to meet young people. They don’t just say hello and they aren’t actually supervising either. The two are watching. In addition, they try to get in touch with the young people and create a confidential connection.

Their goal is simple: if even one young person can be saved from getting into a bad situation, it’s a big win.

“We are out here for all the young people. Many of them are labeled as troublemakers at school. Then an identity is easily created for them, according to which they only cause problems. We are not judging anyone,” says Taipale.

“We are side by side travelers and cheerleaders,” says Sirviö.

Searching youth workers carry things that young people might need, from reflectors to first aid kits and condoms.

Detectives the work of youth workers has been highlighted recently, when violence against children and young people has become even more brutal.

“I’m not saying that there wasn’t brutal violence in the past, but the threshold for using it seems to have lowered,” says Taipale.

“It has been said that the increase in brutal violence was noticeable even before the street gang discussion began.”

Youth workers if necessary, do what they can to prevent fights or other violence.

Already for occupational safety reasons, they cannot intervene in bad situations. However, they can call for help from law enforcement officers and the police. They themselves try to prevent the situation from escalating into violence with their own special skills, i.e. talking.

In addition to meeting young people, a lot of kilometers are walked during the work evening of the searching youth counselors.

The duo according to the intervention of adults often helps. Taipale tells about a case where the youth workers had heard that a mass fight was being prepared for a train station in Espoo.

They asked for official help from the police. In the end, a police preventive patrol, orderlies and youth counselors were on duty at the station.

“At the appointed time, young people got off the train onto the platform. They looked around for a while, got back on the train and continued their journey,” says Taipale.

According to him, the decisive factor even then was that there were so many adults there.

Many such fights are prearranged. Young people have even founded their own groups on social media, which have included both groups. In the groups, the opposing sides have agreed together on the times and places of the fights.

Taipale says that often the fights are organized in a place where there are adults. Then the parties can be sure that skirmishes will be dealt with before they get too out of hand.

The worst are the acts of violence that take place in secret. Then the victim of a large group is often a single person who is brutally abused. Abuses are also mostly filmed, and the videos are published on social media.

“Violence has increased among younger people. Some are so young that their understanding of cause-and-effect relationships is not yet very developed. Violence is depicted because it gains fame.”

Like the young people, also Ville Sirviö (left), Sauli Taipale and other young youth guides who are searching cruise at night, regardless of the municipal boundaries.

Fear of losing face often leads to violence. According to Sirviö, it easily causes a serious cycle of revenge, when, for example, bladed weapons come into play.

“I have been doing this job for seven years. In the past, situations could be resolved much better by talking. Now, violence is more present when it is difficult to get out of situations without losing face,” says Taipale.

The youth workers have thought a lot about the reasons for the worsening of the culture of violence. They have often discussed the topic with young people as well.

“It’s not youth culture or a music genre that’s the real reason. It can appear as part of the explanation, but it is usually not the root cause. In conversations with young people, the reason most often comes up is lack of perspective,” says Taipale.

Detectives the work of youth workers aims at preventing problems and is very long-term. Establishing a confidential contact with a young person can take years.

“We have such a concept as a meaningful moi,” says Taipale.

It means that the young person has started to trust the youth workers so much that he reacts in some way to their encounters. According to Taipale, he too has met a young person with whom it took about three years to “significantly” hear.

A reaction does not necessarily have to conform to traditional politeness norms to be important.

“It can even be showing the middle finger”, Taipale says and adds with a little laugh that even then some kind of connection has been achieved.

Young people recognize the uniforms of the searching youth counselors and dare to approach them when they need a chat or support.

Bridge times Taipale and Sirviö are not only meeting young people in general, but also looking to see if a couple of young people they know can be seen. They are a little worried, because there are indications that the situation of the young people in question is in danger of slipping in a worse direction.

Searching youth workers literally do searching work. They put a lot of effort into reaching individual young people and creating trust.

According to Taipale, the police have also stated that among the minors involved in violence and other crimes there are even younger ones.

“And that’s a bad direction.”

According to Sirviö and Taipale, the herds with worse problems are not necessarily large.

“Through one young person, you can have a lot of influence on a group of friends who, for example, regionally cause serious problems,” says Taipale.