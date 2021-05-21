35% of young people who planned to buy a used car a year ago have had no choice but to postpone their purchase decision. The reason is mainly youth unemployment, which grew almost ten points in 2020 and motivated the announcement of a shock plan by the Government.

This is one of the consequences in the automotive sector and more specifically in the second-hand market where more and more young people access their first motorization.

According to the analysis of Autoscout24 from the figures provided by Cetelem, if in April 2020 54% of young people between 18 and 24 years old planned to buy a used car within a year, the reality is that, after that period of time, that intention has come to nothing, as only 21% acknowledge having made the purchase. Meanwhile, along the way, 6% of potential buyers were lost, going from the aforementioned 54% to the current 48%.

And, among those who have bought, the trend is to opt for very inexpensive alternatives. Thus, during confinement, the price a young driver paid for a VO it moved at 4,400 euros, half of the average amount spent in OV by buyers of all ages, although in the last twelve months as a whole the outlay was even lower, at 3,030 euros, 31% less.

This is because young buyers are turning even more to old used, in line with the market trend. In fact, currently more 10-year-old cars are sold than new ones, so that by 2021 the former are expected to exceed 1.1 million units, registering 9.3% more sales than the latter, according to MSI data.

In parallel, another factor that impacted on the drop in VO sales among young people is the unstoppable trend towards mobility by use. Four out of five millennials they prefer it over the purchase, depending on AnfacThis is especially the case when Spaniards, as a result of the pandemic, have accelerated certain changes in habits such as teleworking, e-commerce or domestic life, which fully affect travel and, therefore, property mobility.

Thus, a recent EY mobility report stated that almost 7 out of 10 Spaniards believe or are sure that your level of telework will increase. In addition, leisure options at home have multiplied, so that one in four have subscribed to a digital platform, of which 8 out of 10 will maintain their subscription. All this reverts to a loss of interest for motorizing.

According Isabel Gª Married, spokesperson for AutoScout24, “the high rate of youth unemployment inevitably leads young people to buy cheaper and older cars and, paradoxically, diesel, despite being a generation so aware of the environment. It would be essential to articulate in the aid plans incentives to the VO to be able to shift their interest towards used kilometer zero and fresher, greener and safer used cars. Currently these represent 8% of the VO supply of professionals ”.