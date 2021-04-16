Youth Total youth psychiatry is so congested that some patients sleep on the floor

The number of adolescent psychiatric referrals has increased in recent years, and there is no end in sight, says Chief Physician Riittakerttu Kaltiala from Tampere University Hospital. Tays is now opening a new section for young people.

Tampere the acute department of adolescent psychiatry at Tays University Hospital has twelve patient beds, and almost daily the ward has more patients than places. Because of this, some patients sleep on mattresses on the floor.

Chief Physician in charge of Tays’ Youth PsychiatryRiittakerttu Kaltialasays this is the situation.

Morning paper has received several news tips on the difficult situation.

“Now in the spring, at least half the time there have been more than twelve patients, 14 to 16 true many times. It’s just too much, ”says Kaltiala.

He says there has been a peak of 20 patients a few times.

“Fortunately, the situation has then been resolved in a couple of days,” he says.

The department has single rooms and no spare beds.

Do you have mattress accommodation?

“Unfortunately, even that has happened. It’s definitely not good, ”says Kaltiala.

Problem will now be resolved, according to Kaltiala, so that one new six-seater department will be added to Tays, which would like to be opened in May. This also knows six new recruitments.

Tays also has two intensive outpatient units with young people during the day. We stay overnight in the emergency department. The new department will become an intermediate form of these.

“We call it the Night at Home section, though that’s not going to be its name. The young people are there from morning to night, ”says Kaltiala.

He says the problem cannot be solved with day-based departments.

“The symptom is quite difficult in the afternoon and evening and requires professional support and security, but quite a large proportion of our patients are still able to stay at home.”

A new ward is desired near other wards at Tays Children and Adolescents Hospital.

“We are now organizing this puzzle,” Kaltiala says.

Adolescent psychiatry At the end of 2019, all services in the area of ​​responsibility moved to Tays’ premises in Tampereen Kauppi. Previously, the day unit was in Tays, a ward in Nokia in Pitkässäniemi and an outpatient clinic in the center of Tampere.

“We did not deduct any of our seats at that time, although this has happened elsewhere,” says Kaltiala.

The number of seats was determined by the situation at the beginning of the loose decade, but something has happened in the last five years that makes department seats no longer enough.

“For some reason, since 2015, there has been a reversal across the kingdom that the number of referrals for adolescent psychiatric specialist care has increased and there is no end in sight. This has happened to us as well, ”says Kaltiala.

According to Kaltiala, in the comparison of 2015 and 2020, the number of ward periods in the acute ward and the number of different patients entering the ward almost doubled.

I do chief shop stewardAtte Tahvolasays the situation is familiar to him as well.

He says the number of patients in the ward has long been disproportionately large and that’s why he sees a solution in getting another adolescent psychiatry ward to Tays.

Employees have had to be transferred from one department to another to suffice staff.

“It’s an action that the employer understands, but it can’t be a long-term solution,” Tahvola says.

“Whenever transferred to a foreign department, it is a workload-increasing factor, and it affects care and also increases the workload in units from which employees are relocated,” he continues.

Aamulehti According to news tips, 5 to 10 employees have recently resigned or changed jobs.

“On the side of adolescent psychiatry, I know employees have left. I can’t say if it’s because of what you described about the situation, ”says Tahvola.

He says at the turn of the year, the Student Health Foundation Yths was looking for psychiatric nurses.

“People left us there. When someone leaves us, often the employee has made sure they get a job elsewhere, ”says Tahvola.

Kaltiala says that the city and child welfare institutions also compete for professionals in the field.

“Sure, we know how much staff is changing, but no one has a duty to report the reasons for the change.”

Kaltiala emphasizes that it is worth seeking treatment, even if the burden on nurses comes to the fore in this case.

“I think people should have confidence that it’s always taken care of,” he says.