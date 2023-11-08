The dream trilogy, the sides of the national triangle, and its tributaries, which water the roots, and also tell the aspirations to serve the future of the nation, in light of the rapid developments in the region and the world.

Principles established by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him. These are the rules upon which it is the responsibility of carrying great ambitions and taking the nation to where the golden eyelashes lie, where the star shines, and where the cloud reveals secrets. Wetness.

Rules are in the national conscience, the surrounding dictionary, it arranges the language of dealing with life, organizes its vocabulary, and works to place the word, at the heart of the developmental sentence, without neglecting, diminishing, or forgetting what it loves to pour on the heart of the nation.

Youth are the dream, they are the star that lights up the sky of ambitions, they are in awareness the seed that sprouts from the fruit of life, they are time laden with the burdens of those who will come, those who will ask questions, and those who will open their homework notebooks in the mornings of the homeland, and write the following:

Here on this land, Fares happened to launch the poetic word and tame the economic phrase, and said that youth have the most important role in building, developing skills, and writing the pages of history with the ink of an unbending determination, an unbreakable will, and a dream whose chapters do not end, and whose schedules do not dry up.

As for the economy, it is the river in which the youth’s arms, abilities, and mental abilities float.

The third side is sustainability, in the complementary side of the triangle, and it lies at the peak of youth creativity, and the logic of an economy based on scientific foundations, supported by a strong economy, with tight channels, youth committed to the love of work, and the determination of strong men, men who believe that the homeland is everyone’s tent and they are its pillars that carry it. Its roof, protecting it from the temptations and twilights of time, the storms of circumstances, and the contingencies of historical events that collide with any economic advancement.

During the past five decades, the UAE has been able to cross the ocean and stand on the shores of progress with merit and determination, without hesitation, without faltering, without failures, slips, or failures, because it is supported by the vision of a leadership that has made up its mind and embarked on its journey to a future in which it saw the appropriate place in which it should be. That the Emirates should go to it, and that young people should look at it, as the pinnacle of ambitions, the ceiling of aspirations, and a place where our country can enhance its high status and enter the homes of life with confidence, steadfastness, firmness, decisiveness, and assertiveness.

Today, as we look at the painting, we see what looks like a dream, but it is the reality, which must be embraced by everyone who has the potential for progress and to break through the veil of difficulties with all strength, chivalry, and courage.

Today, we are stars in time, and other than us are planets moving in our orbit, amazed at the inputs the UAE has achieved and the projects it has accomplished that are mind-blowing, and lanterns reside in the human conscience that illuminate the path to broader and more important projects.