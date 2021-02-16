Youth There has been the sharpest decline in young people’s satisfaction with life in the history of the Youth Barometer

Young people’s satisfaction with life is half of the average grade of degree corona during the first half of the year declined.

15-25 years old satisfaction with his life has seen the sharpest decline in the Youth Barometer in its measurement history. The measurement was made during the early autumn in the form of telephone interviews.

Survey respondents from 1 001 young were asked how satisfied they were overall during the last six years of his life. Responses were given in school grades, 4–10.

15-25-year-olds life satisfaction has fallen to 0.5 grade of degree corona during the first half of the year, and it is now 8.0. The Youth Barometer has measured life satisfaction since 1997 and has never been at such a low level.

The decline is not considered surprising, as many interest rate restrictions have a strong impact on key aspects of children’s and young people’s lives. These include teaching and upbringing, friendships, hobbies and both public and semi-public hangouts.

From the research results it turns out that during the Korona period, the most dissatisfied with their lives in various groups of respondents have been girls. The satisfaction of boys who speak a language other than Finnish or Swedish as their mother tongue has also decreased.

“On the other hand, the time comparison does not show the dreaded increase in polarization in the categories of economic subsistence, but satisfaction with life has fallen steadily as low as those who are well off. On the other hand, the differences have not narrowed, but a good financial income is still associated with high satisfaction, ”said a statistician from the Youth Research Network. Sami Myllyniemi says in a press release.

Researchers Myllyniemi and Jenni Lahtinen point out that in the future it will be seen whether the decline in the level of life satisfaction observed in the study is a momentary dip or whether it will remain at a lower level for a longer period of time. In addition, they point out that youth cannot live only remotely, and the decline in perceived well-being should not be a big surprise in this light.