Youth | The violence of adolescence is influenced by both temperament and circle of friends – Can a parent do anything?

It’s no wonder that puberty can involve daring risks, bad choices or interpersonal drama. During the teenage years, the brain sort of arranges itself in a new position.

Can a child be raised in such a way that he does not have a too-torn adolescence? At least the fact that the child has been taught perseverance and optimism may bear fruit in the heat of adolescence.

To that it’s probably going to be a horrible puberty!

This is how an adult can think when faced with a really strong-willed or rambunctious child. Maybe then you will see with your soul’s eyes a glimpse of a teenager who slams doors and is indifferent to any rules or punishments.

Sometimes early childhood gives an indication of what can be expected from the teenage years.