No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Youth “The path is covered in thick mist” – HS asked four high school graduates to write about the effects of the pandemic on their lives

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
January 3, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
6
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

“The path is covered in thick mist” – HS asked four high school graduates to write about the effects of the pandemic on their lives

Young adults make life choices amid uncertainty over a coronavirus pandemic. Meeting new people, gaining experience and Traveling has become difficult or even impossible. HS asked four spring 2021 students to write about how the pandemic year has changed their attitude towards the future.

For subscribers

Ida Sundman (left), Otto Kanniainen, Iiris Mäki and Santeri Anttila wrote about the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the future. Illustration: Ville Tietäväinen.­

HS

2:00 | Updated 6:22

Otto Kanniainen: “The pandemic year has forged the ability to tolerate constant uncertainty”

When I read in the student writings of social studies in the early fall, I came across a piece about generational experiences. It is a well-known theory that certain great experiences have shaped the thinking of entire generations. For some, the intergenerational experience was a post-war shortage, for others the 1990s recession.

Read more from the author

HS

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

TMC leader Nusrat Jahan attacked BJP, saying - insulting every woman who cooks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy.