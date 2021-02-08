Youth The Greens are proposing counseling for parents of adolescents

Hyrkkö would start building a new service by expanding the availability of existing family counseling centers.

The Greens Congressman Saara Hyrkkö suggests their own counseling for parents of adolescents. He published his proposal On MTV’s News Morning and On their YouTube channel on Monday.

“Advice on parenting is also needed after baby time. Many parents feel quite alone as their own child approaches adolescence, becomes independent, tests their limits, and makes big decisions about their lives. Parents’ own resources may also be limited, ”Hyrkkö says in a press release.

According to him, they should also be marketed to parents more actively, for example through schools.

“In many municipalities, you can get help if you can ask for it and at least if the situation is already pretty bad. But I think it would be worthwhile to support those who do not ask for it themselves. From a teen counseling center, every family could get useful tools for parenting and coaching at a new stage in life. At the same time, those who need more support would be identified, ”Hyrkkö reflects.