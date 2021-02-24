Youth The corona crisis has increased inequality between children and young people – Ohisalo: “We do not want to take the risk of losing entire generations due to the crisis”

At the media event, the Minister of the Interior and the Chief of Police emphasized the co-operation between the authorities and actors working with children and young people. For example, schools are planning to have a title or sponsor police officer involved in everyday life.

Welfare state has not been able to even out the differences in well-being between children and young people during the coronavirus crisis. That is what the Minister of the Interior said Maria Ohisalo (vihr) on Wednesday at a media conference organized by the Ministry of the Interior and the police.

Most young people are doing better, but the disadvantage is accumulating for a small number. The coronavirus crisis has deepened the welfare gap between young people. In addition, the importance of home background for the well-being of children and young people has been emphasized.

Ohisalo stressed that many young people are doing well even during a pandemic, but some young people are now feeling very bad.

“We don’t want to take the risk of losing entire generations because of the crisis,” Ohisalo said.

Read more: Experts are concerned about young people, to whom the Korona period leaves a deep imprint: “How could a few age groups have been restricted so much?”

Several studies and surveys show that young people’s resilience in the midst of the corona crisis is being tested. Ohisalo stated that the extensive workload of exceptional times has pushed young people aside from society.

Nausea also causes crime, Ohisalo said. For example, the use of drugs and the side effects around them have increased last year, according to police.

“This is reflected in disorderly behavior, drug and property crimes and violence, and increasing drug drunk driving,” Ohisalo said.

Chief of Police Seppo Kolehmainen noted at the event that the phenomenon of the Korona era has been that crime in public places brought to the attention of the police has decreased but violence has spread to homes.

In addition, during distance education, child protection authorities have informed the police that a child or young person will not participate in distance education.

Ohisalo and Kolehmainen presented ways to address child and adolescent nausea in a timely manner. The key message is co-operation between the police and other authorities, as well as actors working with children and young people.

“The police need social and health care and vice versa,” Kolehmainen said.

As an example of co-operation between authorities, he cited the multi-professional anchoring activities aimed at tackling child and youth crime and intimate partner violence at an early stage and doing preventive work.

Chief of Police Seppo Kolehmainen.­

Minister of the Interior Ohisalo also stated that anchor operations have been found to be an effective form of early support. He referred to the Ministry of Education and Culture’s preparation for the fight against bullying program, in which anchoring is integrated into the activities of schools and educational establishments.

“We have an acute shortage of health care providers. For example, many more psychiatric nurses would be needed, ”Kolehmainen said.

Kolehmainen noted that school bullying is a “place to look in the mirror” for the authorities. According to him, the prevention of bullying requires better cooperation and coordination from the police, school, social and health services and youth work.

Kolehmainen also expressed concern that Finland will have to pay an “interest debt” on the welfare of children and young people for a long time to come.

According to Kolehmainen and Ohisalo, each school must have a title or sponsor police officer who would be involved in the daily life of the school while performing police duties.

“This would bring the police practically closer to the daily lives of children and young people, which would gradually increase the confidence of children and young people in the authorities,” Ohisalo said.

Minister of the Interior According to Ohisalo, co-operation between the police and child protection professionals must be strengthened during the Korona period.

According to Ohisalo, the decree that would make police official assistance free of charge for child protection and social and crisis emergency services will be taken forward. It is supposed to take effect from May Day onwards. The costs arising from this will also be reimbursed to the police.

As a practical example of co-operation, Ohisalo mentioned, among other things, the model implemented in Helsinki, where child protection professionals take to the streets and the police intensify co-operation with youth work.

According to Ohisalo, the Self-Police model, in which a personal police officer is appointed for a young person in a criminal spiral, has also proved to be a good practice.

Ohisalo assured that concerns about the well-being of children and young people are “big on the government table” and solutions are being sought in various ministries.

With these actions According to Ohisalo, the aim is to influence, for example, that Events like the Koskela murder would no longer be born.

In addition to the police, additional resources are needed for other actors in the daily lives of children and young people, Ohisalo said. According to him, actors need to be integrated into the daily life of the school, because it is easier to reach both children and young people.

“It’s unfortunate that there are a lot of children in the welfare state who never experience love and intimacy. No one sees these young people, and no one ever meets them. It is a fact that even one safe adult can save another person, ”Ohisalo said.

Kolehmainen also emphasized online preventive work.

“So we are where the children and young people are. You should be able to invest even better there, ”Kolehmainen said.