Youth Survey: Young people do not feel that they have been belittled by the coronavirus, instead they have experienced more stress

According to Elisa Gebhard, chairman of the State Youth Council, young people have been accused of downplaying the crisis, but in the light of the survey, the picture of carefree young people is not true.

About young people nine out of ten consider that they have followed the instructions of the authorities well or fairly well during the coronavirus epidemic, according to a report commissioned by the State Youth Council from Statistics Finland.

The survey surveyed the opinions of young people aged 15–29 about the coronavirus crisis. The data used is an online citizen survey conducted every two to three weeks in April – August. A total of almost 1,600 young people took part in the survey. In total, there were about 9,500 respondents.

According to the study, the views of 15-29 year olds on the coronavirus crisis differ only slightly from the rest of the population. Young people, like parents, feel that other people have followed the instructions worse than themselves.

The majority, 84 percent, of young people feel that they are well or fairly well informed about the effects of the coronavirus crisis on their daily lives. However, five percent say they received information poorly or fairly poorly.

“The majority of young people say they have followed the instructions of the authorities. Instead of blaming, now it is important that everyone is involved, ”says Gebhard.

Coronavirus epidemic affect the well-being of young people. According to the survey, young people felt more stress than older age groups.

A quarter of the young people experienced very or quite a lot of stress during the survey period and more than half experienced at least some.

Unemployed young people in particular clearly experienced more stress, were worried about the livelihood of their household and were more pessimistic about the future.

Young women were also more concerned about the coronavirus epidemic and its effects than young men, were more stressed, and less confident about their future.

“It is important for unemployed young people that support services are available and, for example, study places are added to move forward in life. Now it would be important to instill in young people faith in the future, ”Gebhard says.