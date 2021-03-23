Youth Survey: Almost all young people felt that they had received adequate health services, help with gambling and substance abuse problems was not always available

Vulnerable young people do not always receive enough support.

The greater part according to a recent Youth Barometer, young people felt that they had received sufficient health care services. The availability of employment and mental health services was also assessed as good.

In this survey, as many as 95 percent of respondents gave positive assessments of the adequacy of health services. The Youth Barometer data were compiled in early 2020 before the corona pandemic hit Finland.

In contrast, debt counseling or help with gambling or substance abuse problems was not always available enough, as access to treatment, for example, can be slow. Some young people had also experienced disrespectful treatment or had not been able to participate adequately in decision-making about themselves.

“Most young people are well and happy with the services they use. What is worrying, however, is that experiences of services are most negative among precisely vulnerable young people. Every young person has the right to be treated with respect and to receive the support they need, ”says the Vice-President in a press release. Suvi Mäkeläinen State Youth Council.

Discrimination or prejudices reported being encountered by less than one in ten respondents in at least one service. One in seven respondents, on the other hand, felt that they had not received sufficient support in mental health services.

“Nearly a quarter also felt that access to mental health services was not fast. Ensuring the adequacy of services is the duty of public authorities, ”recalls the corresponding researcher of the Youth Research Network. Tomi Kiilakoski.

The barometer looks at the views of 15-29 year olds. There were more than 1,900 respondents in the 2020 survey.