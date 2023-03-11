Youth | Sisters Linnea and Elle Ceder are great talents in their sports – “We are crazy about sports”

Sporting sisters Linnea and Elle Ceder are great talents in their sports. “We are usually quite positive in our family.”

Siblings Linnaea and Elle Ceder jump high into the air when they show their effort on the banks of Porvoonjoki.

There is enough effort, no matter how far. Among the athletic sisters, 20-year-old Linnea was twelfth in her first adult competition in 2020 at the European Figure Skating Championships.

However, the goals are much higher, as long as the back problems that have been plaguing us for a long time can be sorted out, literally.

Sixteen-year-old Elle got on the adult podium for the first time in February at the athletics SM halls, where she was second in the 800 meters with a record time of 2:08.29. The time was a Finnish record for 17- and 19-year-olds. Last summer, he ran 800 meters in 2.12.20 on outdoor tracks.

He also ran his indoor record 56.92 in the 400 meters at Liikuntamylly. Outside last summer, at the Kaleva Games, I was under 56 seconds, 55.99.

“Every year there has been a lot of development. Even in Kasi, almost five seconds. In the SM halls, I found a new gear when I ran hard the whole way,” says Elle, who represents Helsinki’s Kisa-Veikkoja HKV.

In the following weekends, Elle won two championships in the youth championship halls in Oulu. In the 17-year-old category, he won the 1,500 meters in 4:53.33 and the 800 meters in 2:12.35. In addition, he was fourth in the 300 meters (40.54).

Even so, the goals are high, always in the upcoming Olympic Games. At next year’s Olympics in Paris, he will, however, record at most as a spectator.

Elle Ceder wants to develop to the top of Finland in medium distances, 800 and 1,500 meters.

Linnaea already aims for a place in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. Janna Jyrkinen with the eighth place, Finland got a second representative place in women’s single skating for next year’s European Championships, so the path to the next prestigious competitions is up to you.

“I haven’t been able to show my full potential in any competition yet. I thought this is my season. I was in top shape, but in November, an old back problem struck. I couldn’t even get in the car,” says Linnea about the past season.

In Espoo Areena, he watched when 15-year-old Jyrkinen wore the colors of Finland.

“It was strange to be on the other side of the board when I have competed so much in the same hall. Janna was great.”

In Porvoo Ceder’s talented sisters are just visiting and “watching the crowds”. Their parents live in Haikkoo, while Linnea and Elle live together at Urhea Academy in Mäkelänrinte.

Elle is in her first year of sports high school and Linnea is studying at Perho Business School. Both of them dream of studying to become doctors.

“I’ve always wanted to be a doctor, ever since I was little,” says Elle.

“It is a shared dream that we would be on medication at the same time. I had time to give up the idea at times, but the injury turned my head. First, we want to see the end of the sport when it’s time,” says Linnea.

Linnea Ceder, 20, is one of the top Finnish figure skaters.

Linnea and Elle’s parents were not athletes, but on the father’s side there are especially track and field athletes.

Linnea and Elle’s grandfather Fairy Ceder was a well-known cross-country runner at middle distances in the early 1960s. His best year was 1965, when he ran his 800m record of 1:48.2. Ceder died at the age of 77 in January 2019.

“Keijo-pappa actively followed our sport and lived with the spirit. He bought roller skates on the eve of retirement. His runs were insanely long. Once he skated from the cold Hyvinkää to Tuusula and back. The memory was a frozen little rille,” says Linnea Ceder.

Elle also enjoyed figure skating at first, athletics was just a hobby for a long time. He ran his first 800-meter race at the age of ten.

“Leaving figure skating was purely my mother’s decision. He said you don’t put two girls in that sport. I’ve told Linnea not to be jealous of her,” says Elle.

Otherwise, could you have become a figure skater without your mother’s intervention?

“I could have trained to be a really good figure skater, but my character doesn’t suit that. I’m too short.”

What about Linnea, what kind of runner would you have become?

“Elle always laughs, at least not a long-distance runner.”

Although Linnea and Elle practice almost opposite sports – one skill and technique, the other endurance and speed – both require good physics.

Weak physique may have been one of the reasons for Linnea’s back problems. Now the body’s muscles can withstand training again.

“Physics was forgotten. You always learn something, but unfortunately the hard way. I got a little too excited. The important thing is to keep a balance between physics and sports training,” says Linnea.

As roommates, they can have joint workouts, such as jogging and gym training in Urhea, where Elle runs a lot on the carpet in the winter. He also trains in Liikuntamylly and outside.

How well do you get along with each other when you live together?

“Sometimes the surface can be tense, and we have bad days, even though our family is usually quite positive. Now that Elle was getting ready to run in the SM hall, I decided to be quiet,” Linnea says and laughs.

“We had more arguments when we were little,” Elle continues.

Both are already eagerly waiting for spring and summer. If only because you get to run more records on the outdoor track.

In the adult series, the goal is to get medals in the 800 meters at the Kaleva Games, which he already participated in last summer in Joensuu. He ran in the heats of 800 meters with a time of 2:13.45.

For 2024, Elle’s calendar has circled the World Junior Championships in Peru.

Linnea will compete next time only next autumn. In the spring, he trains for two months for a new program as a choreographer Adam Solyan under management in Chicago.

Last summer, a similar camp was forever remembered when a shooting incident happened a kilometer away from the foster family.

“The shots were heard, but no one could have expected what happened. The roads were closed and there was no movement outside. People were shocked when the footpaths were covered in blood. It was a wild experience. I still felt safe, even though something like that always stops me,” says Linnea Ceder.

Ceder’s family has a third child who plays sports: an 18-year-old boy plays ice hockey in Germany.

“All of us kids are crazy about sports,” says Linnea.

Linnea and Elle Ceder get along well.

