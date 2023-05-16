Home page World

A 17-year-old is shot dead in Schiffweiler, Saarland. The police suspect an 18-year-old to have committed the crime.

Schiffweiler/Saarbrücken – A 17-year-old youth was shot dead on Monday in Schiffweiler, Saarland. The police arrested a one-year-old adolescent as a suspect, as the Saarbrücken police headquarters announced on Tuesday morning. The later victim, a witness and the suspect are said to have been in the 18-year-old’s basement on Monday evening.

In the course of the evening, for reasons that have not yet been clarified, “a shot was fired” and the 17-year-old died, the police said. After the shot was fired, the witness ran away and then called the police.

Suspect arrested without resistance

According to the police, they found the suspect and a couple who also live on the property on site. After that, the officers first found the alleged murder weapon and then the lifeless body of the 17-year-old victim. The 18-year-old suspect was arrested without resistance.

The Saarland department for crimes against life is investigating the 18-year-old. He should appear before a magistrate soon. In addition, forensic pathologists autopsy the victim’s body.

“The process is still unclear,” said Stephan Laßotta, spokesman for the Saarland police, on Tuesday morning. How many shots were fired is therefore just as unclear as the motive and the background to the crime. Since the case involves young people, the police were initially very reluctant to make statements. dpa