Genoa – Over 500 baby rugby players divided among 13 clubs, from 4 regions and registered in 4 different categorieshundreds of parents in the stands (or on the sidelines) and a day that mixed sport, celebration and a little competition.

The Casella Broad Beans & Salami Tournamentnow in its seventh edition and organized by the Genoa Amateurs, has confirmed itself as one of the most important events for youth oval ball in Liguria.

In the under 7 victory of the Genoese Orsi-Province dell’Ovestwho defeated Rivoli Rugby in the final; in the under 9 Rivoli wins instead beating Chicken Milano in the last game; in the under 11 the Orsi-Province dell’Oves are still asserting themselvest in the final against Vespa Cogoleto; in the under 13 Chicken Milano primacy to the last challenge against Bellaria Pontedera. Mention of the organizers right at the Chickenwho reached Casella despite a serious bus breakdown and other various accidents along the way, and the Piedmontese formations capable of presenting themselves with competitive teams despite the difficulties associated with bad weather.

The club cup (award to the team that has achieved the most points by adding up the results in the various categories) went to the Genoese Orsi-Provinces of the Westwhich in addition to the victories in the under 9 and under 11 have obtained good positions in the standings also in the under 7 and under 13.

“It is truly remarkable – repeated the mayor of Casella Gabriele Reggiardo – to see children and teenagers fighting on the field, while only incitement comes from the stands, without a word being heard out of place throughout the day (the matches lasted from 9.30 at 16, ed)”. Final applause from the stands for the organizers, the Genoa Amateurs who with pure volunteering guaranteed assistance and catering services to both athletes and families from morning to afternoon