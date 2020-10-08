“Being young is not a protection against rape or serious psychological violence”, begins Louise Delavier, one of the three founders of En avant tout (s). Founded in 2013, this association fights for gender equality and against violence. Its target: an audience “off the radar”, young people. “The news is rich concerning the” republican outfits “that young girls must wear in high school, explains the spokesperson for the association. But the reality of the violence they endure is little known and underestimated. We needed the right tools to make it appear. This is why we created a chat and carried out this study. “

In 2016, the idea of ​​a chat was born, that is to say a discussion in writing on an anonymous telephone network, much better suited to the mode of communication of those under 26 who are turning away from the usual support platforms. “I live in the countryside, I don’t want to go into town to see a psychologist and be seen,” writes one user.

Another explains, cloistered, that she is chatting alongside her sleeping attacker. She couldn’t have called for help out loud. Many use the bus to converse away from family or boyfriend, in a seemingly mundane situation. Opposite, a team of less than 30 years old answers them. “Today, those who help people under 19 are under 19,” says Ynaée Benaben, co-creator of the technological tool.

47% of victims are between 16 and 20 years old

And the observation is difficult, as shown by the analysis of 1,416 discussions in this chat over seven months: violence is suffered very young, in family or in a couple. The youngest of the people who requested this service is 12 years old. 47% of victims are between 16 and 20 years old when they testify, and this is not always the first psychological or physical assault they have suffered. Very early on, violence occurs in the couple, in 60% of situations. First pretext invoked: jealousy. “The aggressor – it is a man in 94% of cases – plays down violence, with a romanticization of jealousy, and puts the blame on the victim,” explains Ynaée Benaben. As with their elders, we find the same phenomenon of depreciation and isolation of the victim, of control by people in a situation of domination. A constantly evolving tool, this chat also makes it possible to reach people located in regions without a support structure or not very open to gender minorities. A more qualitative analysis of this survey is scheduled for February 2021.