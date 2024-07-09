Youth | Research: Appearance in connection with adolescent alcohol use

Youth|Girls who lived their teenage years in the 1990s drank more alcohol if they were attractive in appearance. The researchers tried to unravel the twists and turns of teenagers’ risk-taking, appearance and social status.

9.7. 18:29

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Attractive appearance in adolescence was associated with greater alcohol consumption, at least among those who lived their youth in the 1990s. Especially for girls, attractiveness increased drinking. Popular status was associated with higher risk-taking behavior when it came to “cool” risk-taking. Good self-esteem and an attractive personality reduced all risky behavior.

More charming appearance in adolescence is linked to greater alcohol consumption. At least that seemed to be the case for those who lived their teenage years in the United States of the 1990s.

An international group of researchers wanted to find out how appearance affects teenage risk behavior such as drinking, smoking, drug use, unprotected sex and unwanted pregnancy.

The researchers used data from more than 30,000 young people collected between 1994 and 1996. The data came from the US-based Add Health long-term study, where the lives and well-being of American teenagers have been monitored through surveys and home visits.

In the Add Health study, the interviewers who made home visits recorded their observations of the young person and their environment immediately after the visit. One of the questions to be assessed was the young person’s appearance. The interviewers rated how “physically attractive” the subject was on a five-point scale.

The researchers who investigated the connection between attractiveness and drinking shortened the appearance scale to three: attractive and very attractive, ordinary and unattractive and very unattractive. They then compared this information to risk-taking behavior.

The researchers found that attractiveness seemed to increase alcohol consumption. In particular, attractive girls consumed more alcohol compared to normal and less attractive girls.

Research results the interpretation became more complicated when, in addition to appearance, personality appeal, self-esteem and how popular the subjects were among their peers were examined.

An attractive exterior was connected to higher self-esteem and a more attractive personality. Good-looking ones were also more often popular.

Although attractive appearance was associated with drinking, it did not increase all risk behaviors. More attractive teenagers avoid smoking, illegal drugs, unprotected sex and pregnancy.

It mattered whether teenagers considered certain risky behaviors to be “cool” (cool) or “embarrassing” (uncool) assessed by researchers.

A popular position was connected to higher risk-taking behavior, as long as it was about “clean” risk-taking.

According to the researchers, drinking, smoking and drug use can be considered cool among both girls and boys. Unprotected sex was cool only with boys. In girls, however, unprotected sex and pregnancy were not cool.

Popular strive to maintain or increase their social status by taking risks that are considered cool. Instead, embarrassing things were avoided.

Good self-esteem and an attractive personality seemed to reduce all risky behavior.

According to the researchers, it is worth trying to strengthen the self-esteem of young people. Strong self-esteem protects against unnecessary risk-taking and has a positive effect on a young person’s life path and health.

Research was published Journal of Economic Behavior & Organization – in the scientific publication.