Youth Recent research: Both health behaviors and family financial situation are associated with adolescent overweight

Young people who are overweight experience poorer health and experience more symptoms such as loneliness, bullying, and depression.

Fresh According to a Finnish study, overweight among young people is related to young people’s lifestyles and their experiences of their own health and well-being.

Young people who are overweight are more likely to feel that their health is moderate or poor. They more often fail to eat breakfast, sleep less than eight hours a night, and exercise less. They have more experiences of bullying as well as symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Young people who are overweight also experience loneliness more often than others and have more difficulty communicating with their parents.

The associations found in the study between overweight, health status, well-being, and health behaviors were maintained, although the young person’s ancestry, family financial situation, and maternal education were taken into account.

Thus a recent study by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) published on Friday In the medical journal. The material used in the study was the 2019 School Health Survey, which was answered by about 160,000 eighth- and ninth-grade primary school students, high school students and vocational students.

Previous research has shown that obesity impairs health-related quality of life. However, the link to psychosocial factors is more complex. The same things can be both the causes and the consequences of obesity: for example, bullying can increase overweight, and on the other hand, overweight can lead to adolescence.

THL Development Manager Päivi Mäki notes that there is a lot of stigma, discrimination and bullying associated with overweight in Finnish society. All this undermines the health and well-being of these young people.

“It is important that children and young people get a lot of support from us adults early enough. For example, there should be sufficient resources and effective practices for anti-bullying work. And that the work would be planned and continuous, ”says Mäki.

THL: n the study also looked at health and well-being factors related to young people’s origins and socioeconomic background.

According to the study, young people who had rated the family’s financial situation as moderate or poor were more likely to feel that their health was poor or moderate.

They suffer more often than others from anxiety, loneliness, depressive symptoms, and bullying. For young people who rated the family’s financial situation as poor, conversation difficulties with parents were also more common. They slept and moved less and more often did not eat their breakfast.

Mäki says that these results became apparent to young people in basic education, upper secondary school and vocational education – and to both girls and boys.

I do not according to differences in children’s backgrounds are leveled out in early childhood education and schools. There, all children learn knowledge and skills and get a good example of eating and exercising.

According to Mäki, it is important that children and families who need special support are also identified in health care, schools and early childhood education.

Being overweight has a wide range of negative effects on the physical and psychosocial health and well-being of children and young people. It is also known that overweight and obesity, which began in childhood and adolescence, often continue into adulthood.

“The goal is to safeguard children’s health and children’s healthy future. That is the main point in preventing overweight and obesity, ”says Mäki.