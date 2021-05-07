Youth Rainbow youth say they face discrimination even from teachers

In rainbow youth work, young people are supported and it is said that it is normal to like the same sex as a child.

For sexual and gender minorities young people very often tell rainbow youth workers about the discrimination they face, says a special youth worker Mari-Katri Lempinen.

Lempinen started working on a rainbow youth work project funded by the Pirkanmaa Regional Government Agency at the beginning of the year.

For example, peers may bully members of sexual and gender minorities. Rainbow youth also report discriminatory behavior by teachers and other adults.

For example, some young people do not feel that they belong to the gender in which they are defined.

“For example, a young person has given their real name, but the teacher refuses to use it,” says Lempinen.

The 2019 national school health survey found that anxiety and depressive symptoms were almost three times more common among young people with rainbows than among other young people.

According to Lempinen, few of the young people he encounters are concerned about their own identity. More common is discrimination and fear of being accepted.

Lempinen and his colleagues get a lot of contacts online.

Lempinen’s perception is that all types of youth work are, on average, well equipped to deal with sexuality and gender issues, but young people may, for example, be harassed to go to a youth farm where school bullies also attend.

“The rainbow in our job title is like an announcement that it is 100% sure that I can talk to this,” describes Lempinen.

Regional Manager for Western Youth Work of the City of Helsinki Tiina Hörkön according to all, equality must be taken into account in all youth work, but in addition, special targeted support is needed, as many young people in the rainbow experience an outsider.

Helsinki has a variety of activities aimed at rainbow youth and those considering identity issues, which goes by the name of IrisHelsinki. As interest rate restrictions become more restrictive, one’s own space also opens up.

Before Korona, Tampere hosted Kaareva for rainbow youth, which was attended by about 20–40 high school, vocational school and high school students every week. The need for separate youth work for sexual and gender minorities emerged in regular youth work in youth facilities, school visits and social media.

Due to the exceptional circumstances caused by the corona restrictions, a lot of youth work has been done on social media under the username Youth Rainbow. Employees publish content and chat with young people on Instagram and Tiktok. Virtual gatherings are held on the Discord server.

Mari-Katri Lempisen according to young people, there is a need for basic information. It would be important that gender identity and who is interested in a romance be perceived other than through sexuality.

Lempinen says that he has received messages in which the 11-year-old wonders whether his peers can be “bi”, ie interested in both his own and those of different sexes.

“Yes, a lot of us already know in a sandbox who they like. It’s not about sexuality, it’s about who you love. It is perfectly normal for a child to fall in love, ”says Lempinen.