Youth protectors will soon have to assist far fewer children and families with problems than is currently the case. This ensures more quality, but also increasing waiting lists.

The significant reduction in the workload in youth care is the result of an agreement in principle between the trade union FNV and the employers of more than 5,000 youth protectors in the Netherlands. Those youth protectors are now on average dealing with twice as many children and families with problems than is responsible, an inventory previously showed. A zero measurement will take place on 1 May to map out the excess caseload, and then reduce it in phases to a normal, average level. A youth protector must eventually have about twelve child protection measures under his wing.

FNV calls the agreement 'a breakthrough'. FNV director Maaike van der Aar: "These agreements finally offer perspective for a sector that has completely collapsed." Employees in youth care have been sounding the alarm for a long time about the excessive work pressure, which means that they can no longer guarantee quality.

Increasing waiting list

It is expected that the waiting lists in youth care will initially increase. But that effect is ‘the result of intervention in a heavily neglected sector’. Van der Aar: “The caseload reduction is an emergency measure that ensures that quality work can still be delivered at all. We must continue to reform youth care from here.”

If, after consultation with their supporters and the members of FNV, employers agree to the agreement in principle, months of actions by youth protectors will come to an end. In protest against the lousy working conditions, they have canceled on-call services, do not attend court cases about supervision orders, custodial placements and terminations of custody and have reduced the number of home visits.

Incidentally, there are more measures that should reduce the workload in youth care. For example, uniform forms must be introduced throughout the country for the application of youth care, so that data do not have to be retyped. There is also talk of reducing the telephone accessibility of youth protectors and consultations should take place online more often. The measures must ensure that youth care becomes more attractive for the retention of employees – outflow and absenteeism are a major problem.

