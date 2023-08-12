In 2022, two detainees of Den Hey-Acker in Breda will die in violent incidents in just three months. In May 2020, things got completely out of hand within the walls of the juvenile detention center. Police and riot police were called in to quell a violent uprising by youths. How could it come to this? Employees are now telling their story to this site.

#Youth #prison #employees #open #booklet #Spitting #hitting #cursing #daily