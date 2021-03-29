Youth Police: Youth beatings almost tripled in a few years in Espoo – “Understanding of violence and its consequences has decreased”

Espoo’s ranking as measured by the police security index has decreased in the comparison of cities, but Espoo is still the safest of Finland’s largest cities.

Young Violent crimes have accumulated for younger and fewer people in Espoo. At the same time, armaments and the glorification of violence have increased, says the Western Uusimaa police in a report submitted to the Espoo City Government.

Juvenile delinquency have almost tripled after 2015. Robbery and extortion offenses are also on the rise.

The concentration of serious crime among young people is becoming less and less visible in Helsinki as well. In Helsinki, however, the total number of juvenile delinquency has been declining in the long run.

Robbery burdened on the same young people, the police report describes. There are few of them, but they are getting younger, many of them under 15 years old. According to the police, some of the robbers are from outside Espoo.

“In 2020, the 15 most active young people under the age of 15 have caused 117 criminal reports to the Länsi-Uusimaa Police Department, ie about 8 crime reports per person,” Kimmo Markkula writes in a summary addressed to the city of Espoo. The 10 most active young people in crime have been suspected of a crime 472 times during 2020.

Youth however, there are a few new features in the violence among the general public: the general glorification of violence, the proliferation of blade weapons, and the implementation of agreed fights, or “beeffi”.

Agreed fights, or “bees,” are a way to gain fame on social media, as fights are described and shared on social media. According to police, the fighting is linked to young people’s reduced awareness of the possible consequences of violence.

“Young people do not seem to have any idea what the use of violence or the use of rifles in robberies or assaults can have at their worst,” Länsi-Uusimaa Police Deputy Police Kimmo Markkula writes in a summary addressed to the city of Espoo.

Economic inequality increases the risk of committing crimes as designer clothes or expensive phones have become more common and many young people are under pressure to achieve these things. According to the police, robberies can often be related to branded clothing or branded products.

Although Espoo’s ranking as measured by the police security index has decreased in the comparison of cities, Espoo is still the safest of the large cities, Markkula points out. According to Markkula, the same problems mentioned in the summary are also familiar in Helsinki and Vantaa.

According to the police, no gang-up has been observed in Espoo.

The report of the Western Uusimaa police is the answer councilor Henna Kajavan (ps) to the council question on youth violence in Espoo.