Daniel Kellan Mayfield, 35, has served as a youth pastor at Gowensville Baptist Church in Landrum since 2016

A pastor was accused of filming several girls as young as 14 while they showered or used the bathroom, from the church in South Carolina.

Daniel Kellan Mayfield, 35, has served as a youth pastor at Gowensville Baptist Church in Landrum since 2016, and is accused of setting up a camera there and filming girls as young as 14 since July 2022.

It was a woman and her sister who found the pastor alone in the backyard after he saw a light outside his bathroom window, according to an incident report, as reported by the New York Post.

After being charged, police went through his phone, where they identified at least five more victims, some of whom were allegedly filmed in the church bathroom, according to FOX Carolina.

Mayfield, was arrested in Boiling Springs and charged with five counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of voyeurism, according to local media WCSC. See also Sunday March 26, 2023. 5th Lent - Cycle A