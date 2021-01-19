“At eighteen, you want a job, not an allowance”, declared Bruno Le Maire, Minister of the Economy, on January 15 on BFM-TV, closing the door to new aid. But what to do when there is a lack of work? ask young people. About thirty representatives of youth organizations gathered, Tuesday, December 19, in Bercy, in front of the crushing concrete ship that houses the Ministry of the Economy and Finance, to demand the opening of the RSA to less than 25 years. The Active Solidarity Income, which amounts to 564.78 euros for a single person, is in fact only open from this age bracket. An injustice for this common front, which brings together the Movement of Young Communists, that of Young Socialists, Young Insubordinates, the Union of Communist Students, Young Ecologists, Young Generations or even UNEF.

The demonstrators also addressed their request to the senators, while the upper house will discuss, Wednesday, January 20, a bill to open the RSA from 18 years, brought by the elected PS Sylvie Robert with the support of the senatorial left.

The watchword: the need for emergency measures in the face of the precariousness of young people aggravated by the health, economic and social crisis. “We have been mobilizing for several months on the issue of the RSA open to under 25s, it is not acceptable that young people are excluded but the health crisis has created an emergency, says Emma Salley, co-host young rebels and leader of the IF for the regional in Normandy. There are young people who are not students, who therefore do not have access to scholarships, the RSA is a minimum that should be provided to all young people under 25 years of age. “

“The minister says he prefers to offer jobs to young people. However, six months after the launch of the plan “A young person, a solution”, we notice that the unemployment rate has increased “, explains Léon Deffontaines, secretary general of the Young Communists, regretting a” generation sacrificed, not by the pandemic but by the government “. As a reminder, 21.8% of 18-25 year-olds were unemployed in the last quarter of 2020. Alice Bosler, Youth Coordinator of Génération-S, replied to Bruno Le Maire: “When you are under 25, you simply want to build his life, to have the means to study without falling into an alienating precariousness. We call on the minister to come out of his paternalistic patterns of thought, which consider that young people are lazy who will not want to get up in the morning if they have the RSA… ”

All agree that the extension of rights to the RSA is not a “revolutionary” measure, but an “emergency measure, which has the merit of building a consensus among the youth of the left”. What to facilitate the union between youth organizations, where the flagships of the left have more difficulty to get along. The various organizations also have other avenues against the precariousness of young people. In its program, France Insoumise goes further by offering a guaranteed income supplement to all under 25 so that no young person is below the poverty line. Génération-s defends the opening of a universal income for those under 25. And the Young Communist Movement carries the idea of ​​a “student income financed by a new branch of Social Security” or even “pre-recruitments” in public services in dire need of personnel.

Still concerning the discomfort of young people: a demonstration to demand the reopening of universities and the consideration of the distress and isolation of students is scheduled for Wednesday January 20 at 2 p.m. in front of the CROUS in Paris.