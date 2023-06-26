Playsport: Ukrainian youth team violated FIFA regulations during Euro 2023

The youth team of Ukraine was accused of violating the regulations of the International Football Federation (FIFA). It is reported by the Romanian portal Playsport.

The incident occurred during the match against Croatia at the youth Euro 2023. The Romanian Football Federation (FFR) drew attention to the fact that the Ukrainians released two players on the field who did not have the right to play that evening – Anatoly Trubin and Georgy Sudakov. Less than 48 hours before, they, as part of the main Ukrainian team, took part in the Euro 2024 qualification match against the Malta team, which is a violation of FIFA rules.

It is noted that the FFR turned to the organization for a comment on this matter. FIFA declined to comment on the situation.

The Ukrainian youth team won two victories in the group stage of Euro 2023 and currently ranks second in Group B. Thus, the team has secured a place in the playoffs. Romanian players, also playing in this group, with two defeats have lost the chance to reach the next stage of the tournament.