Fourteen youth organizations call on the forming parties PVV, VVD, NSC and BBB to involve youth in the formation process. They wrote this in a letter published on Monday, which was signed by a diverse range of youth movements; from SGP Youth to the Young Climate Movement and from National Action Committee for Students to Scouting Netherlands.

The political and social youth movements that signed the letter refer to a motion that the previous House of Representatives adopted in October, which called for young people to be given a place at the formation table. The signatories of the letter point out, among other things, the deteriorated financial and mental conditions of the youth. They therefore demand, among other things, that youth have better access to housing, better education and mental health care.

Demi Janssen, chairman of the Intercity Student Consultation, writes: “Our voice is indispensable to form future-proof policy that actually meets the needs of young people, such as good education, a healthy financial position and mental well-being.”