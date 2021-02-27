They are called Angela Davis, Marie Durand, Célestin Freinet, Gustave Courbet, Jacques Prévert, Rosa Parks or Primo Levi. They and they said no to racism, religious intolerance, conformism, oblivion, fatality, homophobia … Each little book is designed in two parts: a first extremely well-crafted fictional story entrusted to an author who highlights a person and his struggle; a mini-postface that reminds those who said no on the same topic and a very useful “to find out more” index. Murielle Szac had the idea of ​​this collection which is aimed at all audiences from 12 years old. Exciting works to read, to circulate, to put in everyone’s hands.

Yes … reading! Our selection for learning to say no:

You are the author, among other things, of the wonderful “Feuilletons” of Ulysses or Hermès. How do we go from heroes of mythology, gods or demigods, to portraits of these women and men whom nothing predestined to be heroes?

Murielle Szac When Artemis decides to prove that running in the woods and hunting are no less feminine activities than dancing or singing, when she gets angry to defend her place and that of her companions on a par with men, when she claims their freedom , she is in the same revolt as an Antigone who resists to death an unjust power. With me, even the gods, goddesses and heroes of Greek myths have reason to say no and follow what their conscience tells them. This aspiration not to bow down in the face of injustice is universal as long as it is allowed to make its way. She is intimately linked to the author, the editor and the woman that I am.

How did you choose those who say no? And their authors?

Murielle Szac The themes are essential: fight against discrimination, dictatorships, violence and all violations of human rights. Then, you have to find the character who embodies this fight. I assume my subjectivity in the choice of subjects and figures. There are the unmissable ones, like Jaurès, Hugo, Gandhi, Mandela, Rosa Parks or Louise Michel. There are also lesser known characters, such as Célestin Freinet, Chico Mendes or Angela Davis. In reality, I transform myself into a “matchmaker”, I form couples: the writer who is going to tell a character and his fight always has something to do with this fight. In children’s literature, we are often asked to speak to our audience. Choosing committed authors allows me to put young people in front of adults who have convictions: Maria Poblete, Chilean author exiled to evoke resistance fighters like Lucie Aubrac or Nadia Murad; Bruno Doucey, committed poet, to bring to life committed poets such as Lorca, Jara, Neruda…

Don’t you run the risk of hagiography?

Murielle Szac One of the signatures of my collection is to offer novels and not biographies, much less hagiographies. In order for the reader to become attached to the character, to feel empathy for him, curiosity for his destiny and embrace his revolt, it is necessary to fictionalize the real. This is why I choose authors with a loose pen who are above all “storytellers”. I give them carte blanche in their literary choices, provided that they transform this real person into a fictional character and that they also show his fears, his doubts, his cowardice. I also ask them to find in the youth of their character what can be a seed sown. You don’t wake up one rebellious morning, it’s a path. Readers should understand that what makes them angry today may be the seed for a strong commitment in their adult life.

What does it take to be in your pantheon?

Murielle Szac We have to defend human rights quite simply, but more broadly carry out the battles which remain hotly topical. Each novel ends with a feature entitled “They too, they said no”, which shows how yesterday’s battles resonate today. Young people are not always aware of the historical chain of engagement. It’s up to us to show it to them.

Children who say no, we learn to say yes. Who are these adults who say no?

Murielle Szac I often talk to young people about productive anger. Behind every no, there must be a yes. It is not a question of rejecting everything as a whole to embody a rebellious posture, but of contesting an unjust established order, and of proposing another which abolishes discrimination and re-establishes more justice and fraternity. I like the word resistant enough to identify the 45 women and men in my collection.

Some of the works in the series have a life beyond reading. So it is with those high school students who wrote to Leonard Peltier or plays staged on Lorca, Simone Veil, Joan Baez, Lounès Matoub… What does that inspire you?

Murielle SzacThis is exactly what we are looking for: that our books are detonators! It is an immense joy to see our characters take the stage. We also run writing workshops, “Ateliers du non”. The idea is to send the question back to our readers: “And you, what are you saying no to?” ”With a view to transmission, but also to take into consideration the legitimacy of their intimate insurgencies. This is why at the end of each book, we indicate avenues of engagement for those who wish to prolong the fight. Saying no can be learned!

