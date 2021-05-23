Tuesday marks 211 years of the May Revolution. What happened? Who carried it out? Revolution over what? Was everyone in favor? Here is a series of books for young readers who want to get into the subject from literature.

1. The cinnamon trail

Liliana bodoc

In 1810, in the Viceroyalty of Río de la Plata, spirits were agitated. The situation of the crown of Spain has changed and it is the right time for new local voices to be heard. But the more traditional sectors are not willing to put their position at risk. Among them are Don Eladio Torrealba and his son Fausto. His wife, Clara, as befits a lady of the time, agrees with what her husband thinks. But the tranquility and balance of the house are disturbed by the arrival of Amanda, Clara’s younger sister, who was raised in Rio de Janeiro until her father died. Amanda fails to accept the strict rules of colonial society. His only refuge is the friendship and company of the slave María. Her rebellion leads her down a forbidden path, where she also discovers love.

“The trace of the cinnamon”, by Liliana Bodoc.

2. Let’s count one, two, three and go to 1810!

Adela Basch, with illustrations by Alberto Pez

A play where all the characters of the colony parade, from the aguatero and the mazamorrera, to the serene and the laundress. They all introduce themselves and meet to discuss the situation in the colony. An ideal book to introduce children to the colonial era and the spirit of the May Revolution.

“Let’s count one, two, three and let’s go to 1810!”, By Adela Basch, with illustrations by Alberto Pez.

3. Little pieces of our history

Liliana Cinetto, illustrated by Gabriela Burin

Liliana Cinetto stops to show us an important moment in the history of the country, a history, moreover, made up of heroic acts, but also by curious facts, by large and small anecdotes, by daily customs in the streets and in everyday life. of that Buenos Aires of 1810. With infographics, verses, proclamations, a play and even a magazine, the author brings readers in a fun way to that landscape and to that time that tell us about our past, but that follow more that are never in force.

“Little papers of our history”, by Liliana Cinetto, illustrated by Gabriela Burin.

4. French’s warriors

Vicente Muleiro, with illustrations by Miguel Rep

This book tells the adventures of the twins Rafael and Catalina, two brave children born in 1799. Their father, Don Zoilo, owner of a grocery store, helps the Creoles in their fight for freedom. And the two children, along with their inseparable friend Sixto, will participate in their own way in the revolutionary process, becoming Domingo French’s secret warriors.

“Los guerreros de French”, by Vicente Muleiro, with illustrations by Miguel Rep.

5. The secret of the water tank

María Inés Falconi, with illustrations by María Jesús Álvarez

Two brothers, Lucas and Rocío, are playing on the roof of their grandmother’s house. Dew climbs up to the water tank and falls into it. Lucas tries to get her out but ends up falling with her. A whirlpool sinks them; They are rescued by a black boy and his mother… also black. It mysteriously appeared in February 1810. From then on, they look for a way to return to their time, but the political activities that are taking place in the city (nothing less than the May feat) fascinate them enormously and they decide to be part of it. so special moment.

“The secret of the water tank”, by María Inés Falconi, with illustrations by María Jesús Álvarez.

6. Diary of an impossible trip

Lucía Laragione and Ana María Shua, with illustrations by Carlus Rodríguez

A novel narrated in two voices, through the intimate diaries of Margarita, a girl who lives in 1810 and Emanuel, a boy of the 21st century, who travels to the past thanks to the machine that his uncle has invented. In this way, Emanuel participates in the events that lead to the May Revolution and establishes a friendship with Margarita.The account of their experiences and points of view will lead to a complicity between them that will change them forever.

“Diary of an impossible trip”, by Lucía Laragione and Ana María Shua, with illustrations by Carlus Rodríguez.

7. The revolution

Ricardo Mariño, with illustrations by Lucas Nine

Benicio is involved in a plot that seeks to overthrow the incipient Creole government. He will decide which side to be on and will also follow in the footsteps of the revolution. Love, courage and adventure are the different branches of a story that converges in the struggle for the freedom of a people.

“The revolution”, by Ricardo Mariño, with illustrations by Lucas Nine.

Pc