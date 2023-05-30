British author Philip Pullman’s widely praised fantasy novel “Northern Lights” was ranked sixth on the 100 best children’s books of all time after a vote by BBC Culture. Pullman also ranks highest among living authors.

However, when the novel was first published in the US in 1996 under the title “The Golden Compass”, the first book in the Dark Matter trilogy, was banned in some regions of the country and by 2008 it was already the second most challenged book in the US.

“The Northern Lights” won the UK’s Carnegie Medal for Children’s Fiction in 1995, and in 2019 Pullman was knighted and honored with the JM Barrie Award (commemorating the author of Peter Pan) for “a lifetime of achievements delighting children”.

But the worldview presented by “The Northern Lights” and the rest of the trilogy, considered by some to be atheistic in spirit, turned out to be too much for some vociferous minorities in the US.

The 2008 banned books list compiled by the American Library Association (ALA) identified the work as the second most contested book in the country, with objections coming from the Catholic Church.

In fact, the entire trilogy caused outrage in some quarters in the US, while in the UK, columnist Peter Hitchens declared that Pullman was “the anti-Lewis (CS Lewis, British pro-Christian author), who atheists would be praying to, if they prayed at all“.

(Among other works, CS Lewis’s “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” is in the top 10 on BBC Culture’s list.)

The ban on “The Northern Lights” could be considered the precursor to the censorship of books for reasons of “morality”, worldview or religion. Now, the ban and objection against books in the US has intensified to an unprecedented level.

silencing voices

ALA documented an unparalleled number of reported objections in 2022, more than 2,500 unique instances, the highest number of attempted bans since the ALA began collecting censorship data more than 20 years ago.

Books for young readers that have been targeted for issues like race, gender and sexuality include Maia Kobade’s “Gender Queer,” George M. Johnson’s “Not All Boys Are Blue,” Toni Morrison’s “Blue Eyes,” and Jonathan Evison’s “Lawn Boy.”

“In the end, attempts to ban books are attempts to silence authors who have plucked up the courage to tell their stories.“, the president of ALA, Lessa Kanani’opua Pelayo-Lozada, told BBC Culture.

“Most of the books they challenge are by or about LGBTQ+ individuals or people of color. Those books are on the library shelves because someone in the community wants to read them. It is the job of librarians to give access to those authors and stories, whether they reflect the reader’s experience or shed light on an unknown perspective,” he says.

“Americans enjoy freedom of expression and freedom to engage with the expression of others. We reach out to the books and ideas we want to relate to, but we don’t have the right to decide what our neighbors can read and think. We don’t have the right to silence the stories we don’t like,” he adds.

“The movement to ban books is promoted by a vociferous minority demanding censorship“, tells BBC Culture Kasey Meehan, director of PEN America, the Freedom to Read project in the US.

“This school year saw the effects of new laws censoring ideas and materials in public schools, an extension of the book ban movement started in 2021 by local citizens and activist groups. Those efforts to freeze the word are part of a continuing general national campaign to foment anxiety and anger with the goal of suppressing free expression in public education.”

The bans occurred in 32 states, affecting more than 32 million children and young adults. The increase in banned books includes more works that address violence and abuse, health and wellness, or instances or themes of emotional pain and death.

Reasons given for those objecting include “gender ideology propaganda”, “transgender material”, “embracing trans ideology which is an assault against girls/women”, “sexual misconduct”, “drug/alcohol use”, “LGBTQ content”, “violence”, “anti-police”, “racism”, “obscenity”, “pedophilia”, “harassment”.

“In the last 10-13 years, LGBTQ books have become graphically very sexual.Jennifer Pippin, a Florida mother and book-objector and founder of Mothers for Freedom, told The Washington Post. The concern around LGBTQ books is not homophobia, she said, but the “sexually explicit” nature of the book. text.

Censorship and sensitivity

“Although those who veto books are a minority of the population, they are a vociferous minority… and well organized, determined to impose their will at every level of government,” author Jonathan Evison told BBC Culture.

Evison’s novel “Lawn Boy,” about a young Mexican-American gardener struggling to carve out a space for himself in working-class Seattle, ranks seventh on ALA’s list of most banned books.

“So it is very important that our efforts are diligent and organized to defend freedom of expression,” says the author.

90% of objections in 2022, according to the ALA study, were from lists compiled by censorship groups (40% were from lists of 100 or more books).

“Those who ban books have developed a manual style, a list of flagged books and offensive passages in each book.Dave Eggers, author of the recent all-ages book The Eyes and the Impossible, told BBC Culture.

Eggers visited Rapid City, South Dakota, after his novel “The Circle” was banned from schools and all school district copies were destroyed.

Another author, George M. Johnson, whose autobiographical book “All Boys Aren’t Blue” chronicles a gay black boy’s journey from childhood to adolescencejoined PEN America, Penguin Random House, several other authors and the parents of two children in the school district to file a lawsuit in Florida against a county that had removed books, in violation of the 1st and 14th amendments, and demanding that the books be returned to the library shelves where they belonged.

“What gives me hope,” Johnson tells BBC Culture, “is that the majority in the country opposes the book ban. The fact that the vetoes are activating students to fight for the right to have books. And we’re winning in a lot of counties and keeping the books on the shelves.”

“We are united and organized and ready to continue in this fight for as long as it lasts. What’s more, the book ban hasn’t stopped publishers from allowing more books to be written. In the end, there will be so many stories that they won’t be able to ban them all,” he adds.

Nobel laureate Toni Morrison’s “Blue Eyes,” a coming-of-age story that explores the effects of clustering on a young woman’s psyche, ranks third on ALA’s list of most objected books.

Morrison once explained that the book’s title was inspired by a black childhood friend, who at the age of 11 told him that she had been praying for two years for blue eyes. “That kind of racism hurts,” Morrison said. “This is not lynching or murder or drowning. This is inner pain.”

Now that BBC Culture has honored the 100 Best Children’s Books of All Time, it’s a good time to imagine all the children’s books yet to be written (and illustrated), the myriad voices yet to be heard, the stories yet to be told.

And meditate on Morrison’s eloquent argument against the book ban in “Burn This Book,” the anthology she edited for PEN America:

“The idea that leads me to contemplate with dread the eradication of voices, of unwritten novels, whispered or choked poems for fear of being heard by the wrong people, of illegal languages ​​living clandestinely, of questions from essayists challenging authority that never they pose, of plays never staged, of canceled movies – that idea is a nightmare. As if the entire universe was described in invisible ink“.

