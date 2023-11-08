No redemption for Chivu’s Nerazzurri, who had to settle for a bitter draw in Salzburg. Because Inter beat the Austrians with a performance of great character and, in the end, reaped less than they sowed, complicating the issue of qualifying for the Youth League round of 16. The match at the Akademie Liefering Platz in Salzburg was decided by a goal from Sadequi and the immediate response from Berenbruch, who secured the result in the 81st minute with a great right-footed shot to the far post. The Austrians thus consolidate the lead in group D with 8 points, while the Nerazzurri slip to fourth place on 3, also overtaken by Real Sociedad thanks to their 2-1 win over Benfica in the afternoon. To at least make the playoffs, Chivu’s team now only has to win the last two matches against the Portuguese and Basques, also hoping for a helping hand from Salzburg.

CHARACTER, BLUE AND WASTE

—

Despite the beautiful sunny day, the Akademie Liefering Platz pitch is in terrible condition and Chivu is forced to make a virtue of necessity. In addition to Akinsanmiro and Nezirevic, who cannot be called up, the suspended Kamate and Stabile are missing, recruited at the last minute by coach Inzaghi, thus making room for new entries such as Alexiou, Zanchetta, Owusu and Zubarek, the latter starting to lead the offensive trio with Sarr and Of May. The Pole himself is one of the happiest notes of the Nerazzurri team, who for long stretches suffer to contain the physicality and ability to dribble at a high pace of the Austrians already tasted in the first leg match. The start was actually encouraging, with a post chipped by the Pole in the 12th minute following a right-footed shot deflected by Zikovic, but the home team soon took over, forcing Inter into a game of containment. The back pack responded well in the first 45 minutes, when the Austrians actually created just one big scoring opportunity (in the 44th minute with Paumgartner) by hitting the wall made up of Stante and Matjaz. However, the matter gets complicated in the second half, because Cinel also throws into the fray the big players initially kept on the bench, from Daghim to Zeteny (both scored two weeks ago in the 3-2 at Interello). Inter suffers and in the 76th minute goes behind thanks to a long-range right-footed shot from Sadequi following a corner kick, yet the hoped-for reaction arrives. Inter found the strength to come out of their shell and, after a sensational right-footed shot by the new substitute Owusu, here was the magical parable of Berenbruch who repeated the goal against Benfica, re-establishing parity. But now Chivu’s team has no margin for error.