Youth | Juho Ojanen, 21, did so well in adult high school that he is now studying at one of the world’s most famous universities

Juho Ojanen did so well in adult high school that his studies took a very unusual path for Finns. At the same time, football and studying switched places in the ranking.

Five man and one toilet.

A year ago, I was from Espoo Juho Ojanen couldn’t imagine that before long he would be living in a close-knit room on the campus of a top American university.

At that time, he played soccer in Germany and, alongside playing and training, completed studies at the adult high school in Espoo.

How did this happen?

Ojanen got such good grades in his graduation essays that as a result his studies took a very unusual path for Finns. At the same time, football and studying switched places in the ranking.

Ojanen, 21, answers the phone at the agreed time and says that he is vacationing in Florida with some of his fellow students. The group includes, among other things, two American wrestlers.

Ojanen spent spring break in mid-March after a demanding exam week. Since the fall, he has been studying at Harvard, which is one of the world’s most famous and prestigious universities, which is ranked the best year after year.

“ “There have been good grades”

Harvard is located near Boston on the east coast of the United States, and Ojanen plays in the university football team.

“It has started very well. I have really enjoyed this combination. Of course, school is quite demanding, and there is a lot of homework,” says Ojanen.

According to Ojanen, course grades are also determined by criteria other than exams.

“In addition to exams, there are smaller tasks and participation. There have been good grades.”

For example, before the vacation week, Ojanen wrote an essay related to the academic writing course. As a basis for the essay, he used two books related to the field of sociology, which offered different perspectives on work.

Ojanen is completing a four-year bachelor’s degree, the main subject of which is not chosen until the middle of the second year of study. With this in mind, Ojas is currently most interested in psychology and economics.

Ojanen lives in a dormitory on the university campus. Five young men stay in the same three-room apartment. Ojanen shares a rather small room with a volleyball player.

“It was a bit of a culture shock at first, when there are five of us and one toilet. I wasn’t used to living in such a small space. The room has a really tight atmosphere, but I’m starting to enjoy myself really well. It’s really fun when there are people around.”

Juho Ojanen posed in the uniforms of the Harvard football team.

Undergraduate degree In addition to Ojanen, three other Finns are currently studying at Harvard. One of them is a hockey goalie from Espoo Aku Koskenvuo.

Founded in 1636, Harvard, with approximately 20,000 students, is one of the few American universities that does not award actual athletic scholarships.

Ojanen and Koskenvuo have both played in the youth national teams, but they got into Harvard primarily based on school success and a demanding application process.

As part of the application to Harvard, Ojanen wrote two personal essays, the topics of which were related to how he moved to Germany alone as a young person and what he learned about life through that experience.

According to Ojanen, the foundation-funded university does pay most of the study costs.

“I don’t have to make myself sick. It’s kind of a generous policy here that if you’ve got in, the price is determined by what you can afford to pay.”

“ “It was really easy to combine playing and studying”

When it was time to apply to high school, Ojanen, like many other Honga players, went to the sports line of Haukilahti high school.

After half a school year of high school, Ojasen, who had played in junior national teams, was offered the opportunity to go to the academy of Greuther Fürth, which plays in Germany’s 2nd Bundesliga.

“I spent my first spring in Germany remotely at Haukilahti high school. It was quite difficult, and I talked to the teacher at school. That’s where adult high school came into the picture.”

Espoo adult high school is part of Omnia, the association of education municipalities.

“It was a great solution for me. It was really easy to combine playing and studying. I felt that it was effective studying, and I was able to complete the courses at a pretty good pace.”

Independent study required discipline, concentration and effort, but Ojanen did not perceive it as a problem. There was enough time during training and matches.

“The time in Germany was a whole for me a big experience that made me grow as a person and opened up a completely new perspective. I also learned the language and developed a lot as a futa player.”

Juho Ojanen (in the middle) at his studies.

For Ojas the significant thing was that he learned to prepare well for the exams.

“The Yo writings went quite well. That’s when I started thinking that it would be nice to invest in school. I felt that there was interest and curiosity towards studying.”

Oja has always been interested in going to school, and it has reportedly gone well.

“Even though futis was the number one thing for me throughout my youth, I’ve always gotten good grades when I’ve done the work. It seems that things have caught on very well.”

Ojanen’s yo-certificate had four laudatur and one exim, and the average of his high school certificate was nine above.

“We looked more at that testimony here.”

Ojanen knew that there are good opportunities for combining sports and studies in the United States. He contacted a company that helps with these issues.

“Through that, there were various contacts from schools, and Harvard was involved in that. I applied there and got in. I’m still thinking about whether I’ll go there or whether I’ll continue playing futs in Germany and, for example, study remotely at a university in Finland.”

Ojanen accepted the offer after finding that Harvard was such an attractive option that he would not have come across one otherwise.

Ojasen first football season at Harvard was cut short by a knee injury. He didn’t get to play the entire season, which in football is the autumn in American college sports. In the spring, there are only practice games.

Harvard is one of the so-called Ivy League schools, whose network includes seven other top universities on the East Coast.

“ “Now studying is definitely the number one thing for me”

In sports, they compete with each other in their own league. In the fall, Harvard was on the verge of reaching the final tournament of the American University Sports Association’s NCAA.

“It was sad that the first season went like that. It felt like there was something to give to this team. Now I have been able to train normally again. In the fall, I did go to watch training sessions, but it was always tight because it’s harder to play.”

Ojanen feels that now in the spring season football has brought balance to schooling.

“I’ve also gone running by myself. It’s really important to exercise. It gives you new energy and you can read and study.”

Ojanen plays in a quite multinational team, as about half of the players on Harvard’s team are from outside the USA. Ojanen lists a dozen nationalities.

“After all, it was a choice to come here and invest in studying. Now studying is definitely the number one thing for me, but I have a lot of ambition for football and I want to succeed at this level. It’s a reality that the atmosphere here is different than in, say, Germany. You never know if futs is going well, that you would continue it. It has always been important to me.”

Ojanen thinks it is possible that sometime in the future he will find a job in football.

“Football will always be present in some form. It is so close to the heart that it is difficult to completely leave it.”

21 years old, born in January 2002 Studying at Harvard University in the USA Played a total of 26 matches in the Finnish junior national teams. Clubs in football: Honka, Greuther Fürth (Germany), Klubi -04, Harvard Crimson (USA)

The fire for football was already lit at the age of four

Juho Ojanen says that he got excited about football already at the age of four.

“We were at the cottage, and the 2006 World Cup was going on. Faija and Vaari watched the opening match of the World Cup between Germany and Costa Rica on TV. When it started I wondered what this is. I watched the match completely mesmerized. Philipp Lahm scored a damn fine goal”, says Ojanen about his passion for football.

After that, Ojanen wanted to try the sport, and grandfather was allowed to work as a goalkeeper in his backyard in North Tapiola.

“At the end of the summer, Vaari had told my mother that now it’s slowly starting to be enough and that she can’t be a cleaner every day. Then the mother called Honka that there was an overzealous four-year-old here who needed to find a gang.”

In the end, Ojanen started a year in the senior team, which was called Honka Kotkat.

In that team, there were other players who advanced later, among others Maximo Tolonen.

“Maximo’s shit Mikko Tolonen had us as a coach. It was an incredibly good environment to learn about fut.”

Ojanen says that football was a special thing for him in the family.

“My mother is a writer, and my father is a psychologist and an entrepreneur. There is no football background in the family and no sports background at all. Vaari is, however, sporty.”

Juho Ojanen during Honga’s training at Eerikkilä sports college in January 2017.

Hongan through the academy teams, Ojanen progressed to the junior national teams, and then the contacts from abroad started coming. That’s how he ended up in Germany.

Before that, Ojanen tried and got into the academy team of Honga’s seniors, i.e. those born in 2001.

“It was an incredibly good gang. At some point, most of our starting players were in the national team. We happened to have a damn good coach, Niko Laiho, at that right age. We had really high standards. In those years, I developed to a new level.”

Among other things, a goalkeeper played in that team Viljami Sinisalowhose employer is now Aston Villa of the English Premier League.

Ojanen had previously played as a fullback, but Laiho moved him to the wing.

“Immediately it felt like my own thing to challenge. Creating situations, passing and especially one-on-one situations have always been my thing in futs.”

In Ojanen’s opinion, training in Germany was clearly different than in Finland.

“I felt that they know how to make futars there, because there are such long traditions, what kind of athletes futars are. It is known there well, what is essential and what things need to be done in each age group. In Finland, it varied more depending on what was being done. Germany had a system that went through the entire country. All academies did the same things in the same age groups,” says Ojanen.

Read more: “Yes, I sometimes rust them too,” said 15-year-old Juho Ojanen about his older playmates