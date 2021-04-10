Riyadh (dpa)

Al-Shabab shared the top of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Football League with Al-Hilal thanks to its sweeping victory over its Al-Batin host 4-1 today «Saturday», in the twenty-fifth stage, and in another match in the same stage, Al-Fateh snatched an impressive victory from its host Al-Faisali 3-2.

Al-Shabab raised its score to 48 points, lagging behind Al-Hilal, the leaders, and Al-Batin’s balance stopped at 28 points in the thirteenth place.

Al-Shabab owes this victory to the Argentine duo Ever Banega and Christian Joanca after they scored twice, and Banega advanced with a goal in the seventh minute, but Mohamed Rayhi equalized for Al-Batin in the 28th minute, and Joanka added the second goal for Al-Shabab in the 41st minute. The second goal for him and the third for his team. Four minutes into the second half, Joanca scored his second and fourth goal for Al Shabab. At the Majmaah Sports City Stadium, Al-Faisali advanced with a goal in the 19th minute by Julio Tavares, but only four minutes later Qassem Mohamed Lagami responded with a draw to open.

Hicham Fayek added Al-Faisali’s second goal in the 50th minute, then Mitchell T. Freddy equalized to open in the 68th minute, and in the stoppage time of the match, Christian Cueva snatched the deadly winning goal for Al-Fateh.

Al-Fateh raised its score to 34 points in eighth place, four points behind Al-Faisaly, who is in twelfth place.